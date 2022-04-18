This Shop Has The Tastiest Donuts In Washington

Photo: Getty Images

Donuts are a perfect sweet treat, whether you need a quick bite or something filling after a nice meal. Sometimes, people want donuts that are over-glazed, dripping with toppings , or just bursting with flavor. Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious donuts in every state.

"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the 'donut' category and selected the best donut-maker in each state," according to the website. "Using Yelp's list of the best donut shops, we combed through the reviews to find the donuts that stood out at each establishment."

Here is the writers' pick for Washington state: Maple Chocolate Swirl Donut at Happy Donuts !

"Maple and chocolate are a surprising flavor pairing that just works," writers say. Taking a closer look at the Yelp reviews, other favorites from this Puyallup store include the maple bar and chocolate variations. Yelper Branden B. shared his experience at Happy Donuts:

"Easily the best donut I've ever had. They just melt in your mouth. So light and fresh. I've tried the glazed and chocolate and maple bar. Glad I got there when I did because there was a line out the door when I left. I imagine that is a common sight here."

You can find this spot at 305 2nd St NE in Puyallup. They're only available for takeout.

