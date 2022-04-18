ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

This Shop Has The Tastiest Donuts In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn5Aq_0fCh5xWM00
Photo: Getty Images

Donuts are a perfect sweet treat, whether you need a quick bite or something filling after a nice meal. Sometimes, people want donuts that are over-glazed, dripping with toppings , or just bursting with flavor. Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious donuts in every state.

"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the 'donut' category and selected the best donut-maker in each state," according to the website. "Using Yelp's list of the best donut shops, we combed through the reviews to find the donuts that stood out at each establishment."

Here is the writers' pick for Washington state: Maple Chocolate Swirl Donut at Happy Donuts !

"Maple and chocolate are a surprising flavor pairing that just works," writers say. Taking a closer look at the Yelp reviews, other favorites from this Puyallup store include the maple bar and chocolate variations. Yelper Branden B. shared his experience at Happy Donuts:

"Easily the best donut I've ever had. They just melt in your mouth. So light and fresh. I've tried the glazed and chocolate and maple bar. Glad I got there when I did because there was a line out the door when I left. I imagine that is a common sight here."

You can find this spot at 305 2nd St NE in Puyallup. They're only available for takeout.

Click here to check out Eat This' full list of mouth-watering donuts.

Comments / 8

Related
News Talk KIT

Here Are the Top 5 Most Redneck Cities in Washington

Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
WASHINGTON STATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Red Lobster announces April Endless Shrimp Weekends

UTAH (ABC4) – In celebration of the 2022 40-day Lent season, Red Lobster is bringing back their Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal for the first two weekends of April. According to Thrillist, the all-you-can-eat deal is available for just $19.99 and includes the restaurant’s Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Lifestyle
Puyallup, WA
Government
City
Puyallup, WA
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

When it comes to articles on Seattle billionaires, the two men that most commonly feature are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Those two men certainly get a lot of press, so today, I thought I would turn my attention to a different Seattle entrepreneur. And look at the story of the person who has the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Krispy Kreme Brings Back Fan-favorite Pastry, but There's a Major Catch

Krispy Kreme may be known for its delicious doughnut lineup, but the fan-favorite doughnut shop is treating customers with the return of a different beloved pastry item. Beginning on Sunday, April 10, the brand's Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll will be back on the Krispy Kreme menu as a permanent menu item, but there is one major catch to the pastry's return.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Maple Bar#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston

A Boston bakery is among the top 25 most Yelp-reviewed places to eat

You'll find it in the North End. A North End bakery is among the most iconic eating experiences in the U.S., according to Yelp. Yelp recently released a list of the top 50 most reviewed places to eat on Yelp and named Mike’s Pastry, which ranked No. 22 with 7,745 reviews. It is the only New England eatery on the list.
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

Panera's Adding 2 All-New, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to Its Menu

Between the Popeyes-dominated fast food fried chicken sandwich arena and additional strong contenders in the fast casual space, there's no shortage of excellent chicken sandwiches on the market today. This is a good thing. The more, the better in our opinion. So, it's always exciting when new chicken sandwiches hit the scene. That's especially true this time, considering the latest are coming from fast casual titan Panera.
Mashed

The Real Reason Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Is So Expensive

When Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy Chris Steak House in 1965, she probably didn't expect to launch a culinary empire in the process. Following its transformation into Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1970s, the New Orleans-based restaurant embarked on a unique path to become of the nation's top dining establishments. Visit any of the 100+ outposts around the U.S., and you'll find a consistent pattern of elegant ambiance, solid customer service, and a bountiful supply of premium meats grilled and seasoned to perfection. The herb-infused butter pat and heated plates (500 degrees, to be exact) have become signature parts of the experience.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Chain Restaurant Menu Item Changes For 2022

While some favorite foods may be discontinued, others are being added. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:People.com, EatThis.com, CheesecakeFactory.com, Restaurant.com, and Technomic.
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
4K+
Followers
668
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy