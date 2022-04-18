Bill Burr To Become First Comedian To Perform At Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – Canton native Bill Burr will make history this summer when he becomes the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.

Burr announced Monday he will perform at the historic ballpark on August 21 as part of the Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour.

“I started doing stand-up in Boston 30 years ago,” Burr said in a statement. “Never imagined it would lead to Fenway. Kind of speechless, which is rare for a big mouth like me.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.