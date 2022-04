“It’s All Coming Back to Me,” a romantic drama film starring and featuring the music of Celine Dion, will release in theaters on Feb. 10, 2023. Formerly titled “Text for You,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me” is based on the 2016 German film “SMS für Dich” by Karoline Herfurth. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiancé. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO