Wiz Khalifa, Logic Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa and Logic are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh.

The two rappers are co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Tour featuring 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God and C Dot Castro. They’re slated to perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 28.

The 28-show tour kicks off in Irvine, California on July 27 and wraps up Sept. 2 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.