Wiz Khalifa, Logic Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa and Logic are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh.

The two rappers are co-headlining the Vinyl Verse Tour featuring 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God and C Dot Castro. They’re slated to perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 28.

The 28-show tour kicks off in Irvine, California on July 27 and wraps up Sept. 2 in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

defpen

Wiz Khalifa Brings ‘Taylor Allderdice’ To Streaming Services

Celebrating 4/20, Wiz Khalifa has brought Taylor Allderdice to streaming services. The 2012 mixtape comes to digital streaming providers with classic tracks like “Nameless” featuring Chevy Woods and “My Favorite Song” featuring Juicy J. The 17-track project also includes contributions from Amber Rose, Rick Ross, Smoke DZA, Chevy Woods and Lola Monroe. Not to mention, it includes production from I.D. Labs, Sledgren, Cardo, and Big Jerm.
MUSIC
Complex

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Announce Co-Headlining Vinyl Verse Tour

Wiz Khalifa and Logic are hitting the road as co-headliners this summer. The two rappers have joined forces with Live Nation for their upcoming Vinyl Verse Tour. Featuring guests DJ Drama, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God, the 28-city trek kicks off July 27 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, making stops in Houston, Atlanta, and Brooklyn, before wrapping Sept. 2 in St. Louis.
IRVINE, CA
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Wiz Khalifa
