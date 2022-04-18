ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Hip hop legend DJ Kay Slay dies at 55

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kq073_0fCh2RVR00

NEW YORK - Legendary hip hop DJ Kay Slay passed away this weekend following a battle with COVID.

Radio station HOT 97 announced Keith Grayson's death on their website .

Grayson's family released the following statement to the station.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss."

Grayson was 55.

Grayson first emerged in the public eye as a graffiti artist, and then became a prominent DJ, ultimately releasing six albums. He worked with hip hop luminaries like Nas, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and many more.

"HOT 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay. We cherish the many memories created through the twenty-plus years he dedicated to the 'Drama Hour.' A cultural icon, The Streetsweeper Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family and a vital part of what made HOT 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King's legacy," the station said in a post on their wesbite .

