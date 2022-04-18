ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Former Cambridge Mayor Pleads Guilty To Distributing Revenge Porn; Sentenced To 3 Years Probation, $5K Fine

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 23 hours ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of distributing revenge porn, the Office of the State Prosecutor said.

He was sentenced by Judge Thomas Ross of the Circuit Court for Dorchester County to five years and five days of incarceration — which were all suspended — three years of supervised probation, and fines totaling $5,000.

Conditions of the probation include paying $750 in restitution to the victim and performing 100 hours of community service.

“Anyone who abuses the trust and confidence of another to degrade and humiliate them, particularly through the use of a forum as powerful and pervasive as the Internet, must be held accountable. Such actions are especially egregious when committed by an individual holding a public leadership role of power and authority,” said State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III in a statement. “Our office is committed to seeking justice for victims of abuse and breach of both public and personal trust.”

Bradshaw was charged last November with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn .

He pleaded guilty to posting nude photos of a woman he was once in a relationship with after the relationship had ended.

According to a statement of facts accompanying the plea, Bradshaw acknowledged posting multiple nude photos of the unnamed victim on Reddit in April 2021, with explicit captions such as “Tell me how you’d use me;)” and “Ready to ride you.”

The woman contacted authorities in May after learning that the photos were posted. She told authorities that she had sent the photos only to Bradshaw while they were in an intimate relationship, and she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

Investigators discovered that Bradshaw had made numerous separate public posts that contained at least 10 unique visual representations of the victim, the state prosecutor’s office said.

When interviewed, Bradshaw admitted to law enforcement agents that he created the accounts and posted the victim’s nude photographs, authorities said.

He made his first court appearance on the matter in November 2021 and was released on his own recognizance.

Bradshaw took office in January 2021 and was the youngest mayor in Cambridge’s history, according to the city’s website. He resigned earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

