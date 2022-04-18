ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

No agreements on how to settle the AZ budget as legislative session supposed to end this week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers are looking to wrap up the legislative session this week with an anticipated $5 billion surplus in the budget. Although how to use the extra funds...

WEAR

State legislative session ends without addressing property insurance crisis

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida homeowners will likely have to continue riding out high insurance rates, as state lawmakers ended their yearly legislative session without enacting any major property insurance reform bills. State Senator Doug Broxson says he's disappointed -- especially considering the many many letters and calls he's received...
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency powers bill died as legislative session ended

OLYMPIA — A bill that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers died in a late night debate on the floor of the Washington State Legislature just hours before the bill cutoff deadline earlier this month. Critics had hoped to limit the use of gubernatorial powers, like the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
kmvt

Idaho legislative session nears its end

Twin Falls asking for people to pick up their roses. High gas prices affecting local police departments. High gas prices affecting local police departments. Governor Brad Little signs an appropriation bill for Commission on Aging. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans. Updated: 23 hours ago. Daylight saving...
TWIN FALLS, ID
MyNorthwest

Sen. Murray says Washington will ‘bear the brunt’ of Idaho’s abortion ban

Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed into law an abortion ban bill that critics say follows in the footsteps of restrictions enacted in the state of Texas. The bill bans nearly all abortions after approximately six weeks, and allows family members and certain individuals to sue an abortion provider for a cash prize for helping a patient get an abortion. It was modeled after Texas’ SB 8.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Passel of medical marijuana measures passes House

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws got a going-over in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, with more than a dozen bills approved and sent to the Senate. The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Tim Scott introduces bill to curb union power and protect 'gig worker' model

Sen. Tim Scott is introducing legislation to curb union power and help workers who want to avoid unionization — the inverse of labor legislation sought by Democrats that could burnish the South Carolina Republican's credentials for higher office. The Employee Rights Act, the text of which was provided exclusively...
LABOR ISSUES

