No agreements on how to settle the AZ budget as legislative session supposed to end this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There’s a big divide both inside and outside the Capitol walls when you bring up tax reform. Still, it’s the elephant in the room as lawmakers enter their final days of this year’s session. The Parents Campaign continues to raise a red flag on...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida homeowners will likely have to continue riding out high insurance rates, as state lawmakers ended their yearly legislative session without enacting any major property insurance reform bills. State Senator Doug Broxson says he's disappointed -- especially considering the many many letters and calls he's received...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called state lawmakers back to Richmond on April 4 to wrap up the work that went unfinished when the General Assembly adjourned earlier this month, saying he expects a budget agreement by then.
OLYMPIA — A bill that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers died in a late night debate on the floor of the Washington State Legislature just hours before the bill cutoff deadline earlier this month. Critics had hoped to limit the use of gubernatorial powers, like the...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […]
Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […]
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a law that further restricts access to abortions through medication in the state, though the measure will not take effect immediately, pending a federal court case. The law, which cleared the state House and Senate in recent weeks, would make South Dakota...
Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
Twin Falls asking for people to pick up their roses. High gas prices affecting local police departments. High gas prices affecting local police departments. Governor Brad Little signs an appropriation bill for Commission on Aging. Daylight saving changes will bring changes for Southern Idahoans. Updated: 23 hours ago. Daylight saving...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers have just four days to pass key legislation as the 2022 general assembly is drawing to a close. Time is short for a major spending plan to pass this year’s legislature. Lawmakers are still ironing out a budget that will likely include public worker pay raises and both income tax relief and tax rebates.
Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed into law an abortion ban bill that critics say follows in the footsteps of restrictions enacted in the state of Texas. The bill bans nearly all abortions after approximately six weeks, and allows family members and certain individuals to sue an abortion provider for a cash prize for helping a patient get an abortion. It was modeled after Texas’ SB 8.
Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws got a going-over in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, with more than a dozen bills approved and sent to the Senate. The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
With likelihood growing of state lawmakers establishing a new date for a legislative primary, a freshman Republican proposed requiring the Ohio Supreme Court to fund the roughly $25 million election. State Rep. Ron Ferguson, of Wintersville, unveiled the proposal to reporters on Tuesday. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court...
Sen. Tim Scott is introducing legislation to curb union power and help workers who want to avoid unionization — the inverse of labor legislation sought by Democrats that could burnish the South Carolina Republican's credentials for higher office. The Employee Rights Act, the text of which was provided exclusively...
