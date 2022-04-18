ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart-C, World’s First Hyper-Portable Surgical Imaging System, Receives Prestigious Medical Device Design Award

By Josh Sandberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Smart-C, by Turner Imaging Systems, has received the 2022 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) Silver Medal in the category of Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices. This is the medtech industry’s premier award program to honor achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Imaging#Product Design#Hyper#Turner Imaging Systems#Mdea#Electromechanical Devices#Medtech#Mddi
