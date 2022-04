A man arrived at Manchester Airport 13 hours early for his flight after panicking that he might miss it due to the long security queues seen during the Easter holidays. Tim Samunyai, 56, from Coventry, got to the airport for 5.40am on Sunday 10 April for his flight to to Zimbabwe - despite the scheduled departure time of 6.55pm.The father of two admitted that “13 hours is a bit much, fair enough, but I’d rather be early”.He told Manchester Evening News: “I was thinking if I come here nice and early then I won’t have to deal with all...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO