ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Report ranks Nevada high for confidence in elections

By Kristen Hackbarth
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNNHS_0fCgtXRq00

WASHINGTON -- The Democracy Initiative Education Fund, a coalition of organizations working to support and sustain the democratic process, last week released a report giving Nevada high marks for its elections.

DIEF officials said of the report’s results, “If you live in Nevada, you should have a high level of confidence” in local elections.

In the report, “ Storming State Capitols ,” researchers created an index of 10 aspects of the electoral process to assess voter confidence heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

Nevada ranked seventh among U.S. states for voter confidence in elections and earned an overall “high” score based on evaluation of measures. Those include voter registration and identification, safe voting, equipment, security and auditing.

Nevada earned low ratings in external interference in voting and medium ratings for independence of election administration and logistical barriers to voting, which includes paid time off and the lack of curbside voting.

Ten jurisdictions earned a high rating in the report, including Colorado, Maryland, Washington, California, Oregon, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

The researchers ranked 18 states – many of them across the southeast – as failing to instill confidence in their elections.

“Voting is a right,” researchers said in the report. “For the estimated 69.4 million voters living in these 18 states, it is a right that is being challenged.”

“On Jan. 6, 2021 we all witnessed a mob storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt a national election,” DEIF Executive Director Charly Carter said. “But what came before and after was a storm of a different kind, with our election process disrupted by anti-voter, anti-democratic moves made by legislators in numerous state capitols.”

In Nevada’s capital, legislators expanded access to voting in 2021 with Assembly Bill 321 which requires a ballot be mailed to every registered voter. Ballots were mailed to voters for the 2020 election as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in what Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said was a relatively clean election.

Despite Nevada’s high ranking for election security and equipment, some counties in the state continue to consider changes to elections that would eliminate voting machines and revert to using paper ballots and hand counting, a process that is prone to error.

An election resolution that came before the Washoe County Commission in March of this year – put forth by Republican Commissioner Jeanne Herman and championed by election fraud conspiracy theorists – proposed those measures along with a slew of other election reforms, some of which were illegal and others that were out of control of the Board of County Commissioners.

It failed to pass . However, a handful of other counties in the state are taking up similar measures ahead of the primary and general elections.

Democracy Initiative’s report states that Nevada already has a “statewide verified paper audit trail,” tests equipment using federal standards to reduce discrepancies and uses risk limiting audit methods.

“Contrary to the drumbeat of false information about alleged hackers switching votes to impact the election, the 2020 election was not stolen,” DIEF researchers wrote.

They suggested that three things would improve election security in the future: continued federal funding for new equipment and security measures, post-election auditing by trained public employees and voting options outside of election day.
DEIF’s full report along with infographics is online at https://www.democracyinitiative.org/storming-state-capitols-home/# .

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
8 News Now

Boosting the Latino base across Nevada as election day nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on to get southern Nevada residents registered to vote for the upcoming November midterm elections. Pop-up sites such as a location for the GOP on the corner of Eastern and Bonanza are hoping to grow their Latino base. However, residents say the upcoming election will be different because […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Nevada Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Security#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Dief
KTVZ

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden‘s approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
904
Followers
957
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy