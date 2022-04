Simon Cowell said he’s “planning it all” when it comes to his upcoming nuptials because he doesn’t want the wedding to ‘get out of control,’ in a new interview. Simon Cowell, 62, is taking charge of his soon-to-be wedding to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44, and has very specific reasons for it. The television personality admitted he’s been taking control of the plans for the special day because he doesn’t want thing to “get out of control” like they did at his “50th birthday party,” in a new interview with The Sun.

