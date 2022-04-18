Daily Life: New Gatorade ad with Damian Lillard airing

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Lillard ad — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard missed much of the 2021-22 NBA season with an injury, but he has been busy on the business side of life.

He and boxing champ Ryan Garcia star in a new Gatorade advertisement. Lillard is a boxing fan who incorporates boxing into workouts, and the spot for Gatorlyte product features an intense boxing session between the two athletes as they build up a sweat worthy of rapid rehydration.

Also a rapper, Lillard's "No Punches" serves as the instrumental track for the spot.

The ad appears during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Voices Lecture — Roxane Gay, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Feminist," will speak at the Voices Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Tiffany Center in Portland.

For more/tickets: http://www.voicesinc.com.

Gay has a blunt approach to exploring feminism and social criticism in her books. "The Bad Feminist" is a collection of essays, and NPR named it one of the best books of 2014.

She hosts a podcast called "The Roxane Gay Agenda."

Upcoming events — Consider attending these events in the coming days:

• "Judy Blue Eyes" features Portland musicians, including members of Nowhere Band and The Decemberists and more, playing the songs of "Crosby, Stills & Nash" with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22.

For more: http://www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• "Lady Sings the Blues," the 15th annual tribute to Billie Holiday, takes place at Alberta Rose Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Performances are by LaRhonda Steele, Danielle M. Barker, Arietta Ward, Anandi, Emily Wilder and Marcia Hocker.

For more: http://www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• Make sure and go out and support your favorite record store on Saturday, April 23. It's international Record Store Day.

• Joshua Bell joins the Oregon Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.

For more: http://www.orsymphony.org.

Magic show — The All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show is planning for its first show in a new theater on the second floor at Lloyd Center, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

For more: http://www.magicpdx.com.

Oregon Book Awards — The Oregon Book Awards take place Monday, April 25, at The Armory, the first-in person ceremony since 2019.

A reminder: Finalists for the prestigious Ken Kesey Award for Fiction are Callum Angus, Portland, "A Natural History of Transition"; Omar El Akkad, West Linn, "What Strange Paradise: A Novel"; Tracey Lange, Bend, "We Are the Brennans: A Novel"; A.E. Osworth, Portland, "We Are Watching Eliza Bright: A Novel"; Chris Struck, Portland, "Give My Love to the Savages: Stories."

For more: http://www.literary-arts.org.

{loadposition sub-article-02}