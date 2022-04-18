ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Life: New Gatorade ad with Damian Lillard airing

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

Lillard ad — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard missed much of the 2021-22 NBA season with an injury, but he has been busy on the business side of life.

He and boxing champ Ryan Garcia star in a new Gatorade advertisement. Lillard is a boxing fan who incorporates boxing into workouts, and the spot for Gatorlyte product features an intense boxing session between the two athletes as they build up a sweat worthy of rapid rehydration.

Also a rapper, Lillard's "No Punches" serves as the instrumental track for the spot.

The ad appears during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEwUt_0fCgqLHP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcSUO_0fCgqLHP00

Voices Lecture — Roxane Gay, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Bad Feminist," will speak at the Voices Lecture Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Tiffany Center in Portland.

For more/tickets: http://www.voicesinc.com.

Gay has a blunt approach to exploring feminism and social criticism in her books. "The Bad Feminist" is a collection of essays, and NPR named it one of the best books of 2014.

She hosts a podcast called "The Roxane Gay Agenda."

Upcoming events — Consider attending these events in the coming days:

• "Judy Blue Eyes" features Portland musicians, including members of Nowhere Band and The Decemberists and more, playing the songs of "Crosby, Stills & Nash" with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 21-22.

For more: http://www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• "Lady Sings the Blues," the 15th annual tribute to Billie Holiday, takes place at Alberta Rose Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

Performances are by LaRhonda Steele, Danielle M. Barker, Arietta Ward, Anandi, Emily Wilder and Marcia Hocker.

For more: http://www.albertarosetheatre.com.

• Make sure and go out and support your favorite record store on Saturday, April 23. It's international Record Store Day.

• Joshua Bell joins the Oregon Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.

For more: http://www.orsymphony.org.

Magic show — The All American Magic and Ventriloquist Show is planning for its first show in a new theater on the second floor at Lloyd Center, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

For more: http://www.magicpdx.com.

Oregon Book Awards — The Oregon Book Awards take place Monday, April 25, at The Armory, the first-in person ceremony since 2019.

A reminder: Finalists for the prestigious Ken Kesey Award for Fiction are Callum Angus, Portland, "A Natural History of Transition"; Omar El Akkad, West Linn, "What Strange Paradise: A Novel"; Tracey Lange, Bend, "We Are the Brennans: A Novel"; A.E. Osworth, Portland, "We Are Watching Eliza Bright: A Novel"; Chris Struck, Portland, "Give My Love to the Savages: Stories."

For more: http://www.literary-arts.org.



Comments / 0

Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: JaJa PDX, new arts community, opens in SE Portland

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.{filler:graphics-local-news-localnews.jpg}TUESDAY, MARCH 22 JaJa PDX — A new artists community has been established: JaJa PDX, 819 S.E. Taylor St., and it'll have a four-day introduction, Wednesday-Saturday, March 23-26. "Forming a constellation of artists" is the community's theme. Wednesday is Astounding Circus Night, 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday is Art & Makers Market (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and ShortShortCinema Night (7:30 p.m.). Friday features Art Market (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and live music starting at 6 p.m. Saturday features a community maker market (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and live music...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Portland Opera announces 2022-23 season

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.TUESDAY, APRIL 19 Opera season — Portland Opera announced its 2022-23 season, and it includes: • Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Nov. 5-13, Keller Auditorium. • "Thumbprint," a new opera inspired by the story of Mukhtar Mai, a trailblazing Pakistani human rights activist, March 18-26, 2023, Newmark Theatre. • The Dvorak opera "Rusalka" for the first time, April 22-April 30, 2023, Keller Auditorium. • A one-night-only concert featuring celebrated composer and jazz great Terence Blanchard, May 26, 2023, Keller Auditorium. • A premiere of a youth opera...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Young defensemen help Winterhawks surge into playoffs

Four 17-year-olds, five rookies emerge as important players for Portland's junior hockey team.At the start of this hockey season, the Portland Winterhawks figured to lean upon three 20-year-old defensemen. As they enter the Western Hockey League playoffs — beginning with home games Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23 — captain Clay Hanus remains a leader on defense. But, in the arc of a season that began as a real struggle, a central story of Portland's rise to one of the top spots in the Western Conference has been the emergence of rookie defensemen. Marek Alscher, Luca Cagnoni, Ryder Thompson...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: PTCF for Peace match sets draft date and time

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.TUESDAY, APRIL 19 PTCF Peace match sets draft day — The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced they will host a draft to determine the squads for co-ed soccer match to raise relief funds through UNICEF for those effected by the war in Ukraine. The draft will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. It will be streamed on the Timbers and Thorns' websites as well as their YouTube channels. Diego Chara and Kelli Hubly are the co-captains for the blue team, Christine Sinclair and Sebastian Blanco are co-captains...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Envy of None singer Maiah Wynne revels in opportunity

The Gresham resident met Canadian legends Andy Curran and Rush's Alex Lifeson, who loved her sound. Maiah Wynne moved out of Montana, a young musician seeking momentum. Leaving the state of cowboys and big sky landscapes and settling in the Portland area, Wynne's preparation met opportunity and some "dumb luck" occurred. After some dalliances with Portland Cello Project and others, she landed as the lead singer of a band that features Rush co-founder and guitarist Alex Lifeson. With the newly created Envy of None, which also includes Canadian band Coney Hatch co-founder Andy Curran, Wynne served as the vocalist on its self-titled debut album, which came out April 8 via label Kscope.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Dope or nope? Banksyland opens in Portland

'Banksyland,' the unauthorized art show, combines borrowed prints with photos of stenciled street art. Banksyland is open now in Portland. The "unauthorized" show of authentic Banksy arts works has its first stop in Portland before touring widely in the U.S. in two-week stints. The show combines photos of Banksy stencil paintings on walls printed on vinyl and mounted on canvas, as well as photos of sculptures, small models of sculptures, authentic numbered prints, white-on-black slogan canvases and a silent video piece made up of sayings. British artist Banksy became famous for guarding his identity while spreading his subversive stencil...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: UP's Scott Fauble is top American at Boston Marathon

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.MONDAY, APRIL 18 Top American — Scott Fauble, a former University of Portland cross-country runner, placed seventh in the Boston Marathon, the top finish by a runner from the United States. Fauble, 30, finished the 26.2-mile course in 2:08:52. He was also the top American to finish in 2019 (seventh, 2:09:09). Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's race in 2:06:51. Reigning Olympic champ Perez Jepchirchir won the 50th women's race of the Boston Marathon in 2:21:01. Fauble raced for the Pilots from 2012-2015. He finished 12th in the 2014...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

