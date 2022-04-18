ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Tom Brannon calls on schools to participate in THV11 Summer Cereal Drive

thv11.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article25% of Arkansas children are facing hunger....

www.thv11.com

Related
KWTX

Texas high school students detained for allegedly participating in TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25. The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.
ROCKWALL, TX
KEVN

SD High School teams participate in “ProStart Invitational”

PIERRE, S.D. - Eight South Dakota high school teams participated in a series of culinary competitions Thursday during the “South Dakota ProStart Invitational.”. Teams from across the state participated in various contests, including a cake decorating contest, a “restaurant management” competition, and a culinary contest. The culinary...
RAPID CITY, SD

