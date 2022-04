Everyone expected it to be an emotional night with the Dodgers taking on the Braves. Kenley Jansen made his first return to Los Angeles since signing his free-agent deal, and there was plenty of love on both sides. But Freddie Freeman also got his very first opportunity to play against his former team as well, coming off of a few weeks of drama between Freeman and the Braves.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO