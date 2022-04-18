Best Samsung range

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP; 32MP. Samsung seems determined offer a phone with appropriate power at every possible price. With that in mind, the Galaxy A53 5G ($449.99) is no surprise because it fills the midrange gap in the company’s lineup. However, this handset doesn’t quite strike a compelling balance of price and performance. We like the phone’s vivid screen and large battery, but it isn’t as snappy as similarly priced competitors and its camera software could use a bit more work. The A53 5G almost certainly slots in between the forthcoming A33 5G and the Galaxy S21 FE ($549.99), but that’s not must-buy territory. Instead, we recommend either the S21 FE or the Google Pixel 6 ($599.99), both of which are worth the extra money.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO