Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Funko has added the third Pop figure to their Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December. The third of what will eventually be seven Marvel Pop figures released over the course of the next year or so is Sandman. When complete, the Pops will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". The Sinister 6 Doctor Octopus is available to pre-order here on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date set for May 7th, 2022. The Vulture figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for May 24th. The new Sandaman Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for August 5th.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO