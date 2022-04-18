ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mystery is afoot, the Scooby gang is on the trail. If a child in your life is a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” TV shows or movies, you may be looking for a “Scooby-Doo” toy to put a smile on...

Best wooden toy kitchen

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Toy kitchens are a timeless form of play for children, encouraging teamwork, sharing and a sense of responsibility. They can provide hours of entertainment as children cooperate to copy what they see in the kitchen and cook up inventive (or downright disgusting) meals for one another.
John Wick's Creator Is Bringing This Sega Classic To Theaters

There are few video game genres more iconic than that of the sidescroller beat 'em up. Sega's "Streets of Rage," originally released in 1991 on the Sega Genesis, is the epitome of the genre. The game has been re-released on over ten different consoles, including the PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, and even iOS and Android. Although it didn't reach the same popularity as Sega's flagship "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise, retro gamers everywhere have fond memories of the original "Streets of Rage." Additionally, a new generation of gamers has become invested in the thirty-year-old series with the franchise's reboot in 2020, titled "Streets of Rage 4."
Best king comforter set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not only do comforters keep you warm on cool nights, they can also add a touch of style to your bedroom decor. A king comforter set should contain at least a comforter and matching pillowcases, but some contain extra items, providing everything you need to dress your bed.
Best large makeup bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have a lipstick and coordinating palette for every occasion or prefer a quick routine consisting of mascara and blush, finding the perfect makeup bag is no easy feat. The right makeup bag will not only hold all of your essential products but also keep them organized and easy to find.
Shaggy
Best camouflage netting for hunting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are a few things that should be in your arsenal when you plan to go on a hunting trip. Naturally, you should ensure that your weapons are in good working condition and that you have all the correct lures and scents.
Best 5-by-7-foot rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to choosing an area rug, 5 by 7 feet is a golden ratio. It’s large enough to redefine a space, yet small enough to avoid dominating your field of view. With so many types of area rugs out there, which you choose depends on a number of factors. Your taste and your decor matter most, but you’ll also want to consider things like foot traffic, location and comfort.
International Business Times

National Puppy Day 2022: Best Puppy Treats, Toys, Food To Buy Online

Bring out the treats! It’s National Puppy Day 2022!. Celebrated every March 23, National Puppy Day is more than just adorable puppies, it’s also a way to encourage people to adopt puppies. Statistics show that people who have one or more pets tend to be happier and healthier. The day was also founded to raise awareness on the cruel practice of puppy mills.
How to tune a ukulele

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The ukulele is a wonderful instrument for anyone of any skill level to take up. If you are a beginner, a ukulele is an affordable entry-level musical instrument that can provide a great deal of satisfaction. If you are an accomplished musician, it is versatile enough to let you display your virtuosity.
Best yellow bedsheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you prefer a bright lemon yellow or a rich golden hue, a set of yellow bedsheets can brighten up any bedroom. Once you’ve decided on a shade, you’ll need to consider factors such as the weave, thread count and fabric to find the most comfortable sheets for you. For a luxurious night’s rest, you can’t go wrong with CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set, which is made with soft, wrinkle-resistant brushed microfiber.
Best floor machine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Floor machines are two-in-one cleaning wands that scrub both hardwood floors and thin carpeting. They are typically used in commercial environments to deep clean large chunks of flooring quickly. Some people also use them for their homes if they have messy children or pets. Even the affordable options are pricey, so make sure you need the power before committing.
Best Amazon Fire tablet case

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An Amazon Fire tablet is a handy gadget to have, but you must make sure that it’s always protected. There might be plenty of tablets to choose from, but they aren’t affordable enough that you can simply buy a new one every week. For that reason, you must get the right kind of protection to ensure that the screen and body remain scratch-free. The best solution to keep your Amazon Fire tablet in tiptop shape is to use a cover with it, which fits snugly around the gadget.
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
Eat. Sleep. Game. Repeat… in new gaming bed!

CHICAGO, IL – Eat. Sleep. Game. Repeat!. You’ve probably seen the expression on tee shirts, wall decals, or even posters. It’s a mantra for some serious gamers and now a new gaming bed could make it easier to achieve as a goal. Bauhette, a Japanese company that...
ComicBook

Sinister 6 Funko Pop Series Continues With Exclusive Sandman

Funko has added the third Pop figure to their Sinister Six series, which kicked off back in December with Doctor Octopus and was followed by Vulture in December. The third of what will eventually be seven Marvel Pop figures released over the course of the next year or so is Sandman. When complete, the Pops will combine to form a scene that's "Beyond Amazing". The Sinister 6 Doctor Octopus is available to pre-order here on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date set for May 7th, 2022. The Vulture figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for May 24th. The new Sandaman Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for August 5th.
TechRadar

The Minecraft movie still exists, and stars... Jason Momoa?

Yes, there's still supposed to be a Minecraft movie, and as difficult as it is to imagine a voxel Jason Momoa, we may be seeing him as Steve. It feels like a Mad Libs that came off the shelf already scribbled in, but the well goes deeper. Warner Bros is behind the film, and they've got the director of Napoleon Dynamite, Jared Hess, helming the movie, just in case you wondered what the style might be like.
ScreenCrush

‘Streets of Rage’ Movie Coming, Based on Classic Game Series

After decades of stinking up theaters around the world, video game movies are suddenly a hot commodity again. Two of the top five movies of 2022 so far — Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — are based on games, and studios are lining up so turn more proven gaming properties into films. The latest is Streets of Rage, the long-running side-scrolling beat-’em-up series that debuted in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Beats Fantastic Beasts 3 at Monday Box Office

Only a few days after its release, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is seeing some defeats a the box office, as Deadline reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 took home a bigger total at Monday's screenings. The outlet notes that the Sonic sequel took home $4.5 million while the latest entry in the Fantastic Beasts series took in $3.68 million. However, with many schools across the country closed in honor of Easter Monday, it would seem likely that the PG-rated movie would fare better than the PG-13 Fantastic Beasts, potentially making it less of an appeal for family outings.
