Best rugged phone

With a dual screen, the DOOGEE S98 rugged phone provides double the fun. In fact, you can customize the smart, circular rear display to show the time, incoming call alerts, alarm settings, music controls, and notifications. You can also personalize the side button. This rugged phone is powered by 2 powerful ARM Cortex A76 and 6 A55 cores that deliver high-level performance. And the 2.05 GHz clock rate makes it suitable for everyday use and gaming. The 6.3” waterdrop display with a peak brightness of 480 nits complements gameplay. Speaking of the display, the extra layer of Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen from drops and scratches. Moreover, the DOOGEE S98 provides 8 GB RAM for super-fast performance and 256 GB storage, which is expandable up to 512 GB using a micro SD card. Finally, with a 6,000-mAh battery, this smartphone charges in 2 hours and supports 15W wireless charging.
Comments / 0