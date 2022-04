Carson City staff wants to remind everyone about the restrictions relative to parking RVs and boats on city streets, according to a news release from the city. RVs and boats can be parked on a city street for up to 72 hours per occurrence, and there can’t be more than two occurrences within 30 days. If you need to park on the street for a couple of days, let your neighbors know it is only temporary, the release said.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO