Why CBS Sports thinks the Bills should not trade at 2022 NFL draft

By Nick Wojton
 1 day ago
The Buffalo Bills hold the 25th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

But could that change? Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has never been shy about making moves at the draft. He has traded in the past.

CBS Sports thinks the Bills should not do such a thing in 2022. The outlet ran through the entire first round of the upcoming draft and decided if every team should use or move their selection.

For Buffalo, the idea was the stand pat for a particular reason: To take a wide receiver.

In such a deep WR class, they can sit tight and wait for a high-upside prospect like Jameson Williams or Jahan Dotson to fall into their laps. Josh Allen should be satisfied regardless

Wide receiver is not out of the realm of possibility for the Bills at the 2022 draft.

Buffalo does have the likes of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis on the outside, but when you have Allen, you could always stand to use more playmakers around him.

Still, if the Bills do hang onto their Round 1 selection, many are looking at the cornerback position. Right now Dane Jackson is at the top of the position’s depth chart with Tre’Davious White’s knee injury and Levi Wallace departing during free agency.

It will be hard to convince many in Buffalo that a receiver is needed more than a cornerback if the Bills hang onto the No. 25 pick.

