GNR’s ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Fuels ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Teaser

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO