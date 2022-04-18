ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GNR’s ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Fuels ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Teaser

By Bryan Rolli
 1 day ago
Marvel released its first splashy teaser trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, which features a decidedly unheroic Chris Hemsworth coming to terms with his new way of life set to the tune of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." You can watch the trailer below. "These...

