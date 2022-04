Statement from Clean Wisconsin Climate, Energy and Air Program Director Chelsea Chandler:. “An investment in clean energy is an investment in vibrant Wisconsin communities. Wisconsin imports every bit of coal, gasoline and heating gas we use, pouring more than $14 billion dollars out of our state every year and putting us at the mercy of volatile global prices. Prioritizing efficiency and shifting to homegrown renewable energy will keep money and jobs right here, and the Governor’s Clean Energy Plan is a vital piece of Wisconsin’s transition to energy independence. Our clean energy workforce is already 76,000 strong and growing. Now is the time to invest in that momentum, building an even more robust clean energy workforce, prioritizing cost-saving efficiency, and embracing technology that will move our state forward.

