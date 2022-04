Utah Senator Mike Lee is trying to take control of your public lands again. Only this time he’s disguising his efforts as an attempt to tackle the housing crisis. On April 8, Lee was joined by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) in introducing the “Helping Open Underutilized Space to Ensure Shelter” Act. The HOUSES Act, or Senate Bill 4062, would allow state and local governments to purchase parcels of federally owned land at reduced prices in order to develop affordable housing and address the housing crisis that many residents of Western states are currently facing.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO