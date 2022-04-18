ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're not where we need to be': Halfway through SEC schedule, Ole Miss looks for consistency

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
 1 day ago
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and the Rebels have had some solid games but are seeking greater consistency. Ole Miss is just 5-10 in SEC play at the mid-way point of the conference schedule. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – Halfway through the SEC season, Ole Miss is not where it wants or needs to be.

For the first time all season, the Rebels (21-14, 5-10 SEC) are on the outside looking into the D1Baseball rankings. A few weeks ago, Ole Miss was the No. 1 team in college baseball. But a rough stretch in conference play — with consecutive weekend series losses — has the Rebels searching for consistency.

Ole Miss takes a brief break from conference play Tuesday, as Southeast Missouri State comes to Swayze Field. First pitch is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus. Junior Drew McDaniel will start for the Rebels.

Following the game against the Redhawks, Ole Miss hosts rival Mississippi State in a three-game series beginning Thursday night.

The Rebels rallied from a four-run deficit in the ninth inning Saturday at South Carolina to tie the game before ultimately losing in walk-off fashion.

“Obviously, we’re not where we need to be,” senior outfielder Kevin Graham said. “But we played with a lot more fight these last few games. Proud of the way we fought there in the ninth, but we have to be better from the start.”

Southeast Missouri State (24-10, 8-4 Ohio Valley) ranks 12th nationally with 59 home runs. Six different Redhawks have hit at least five home runs, led by Tyler Wilber’s 13.

