IL grad honors his Ghanaian roots with Tequila company

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG GIFT. The art patron Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a mainstay of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, revealed that he will donate 100 works from his prized collection of contemporary art jointly to the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, on whose boards he sits. ARTnews Editor in Chief Sarah Douglas has the story . The decision to have two institutions share such a large body of work has no clear precedent. The Guggenheim’s director, Richard Armstrong, termed it “a home run.” In addition, Daskalopoulos—who has acquired works by David Hammons, Mike Kelley,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO