ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mandy's Mon Blog: Steve Moore and Heidi Ganahl on Different Things

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEPHEN MOORE HAS BEEN STUDYING THE STATE RESPONSES TO COVID And he and couple of other eggheads did this economic report on the devastating impact of government choices on covid had in various states. I talk to him at 1 about it. Read the report here. HEIDI GANAHL IS...

koacolorado.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Names Dafna Linzer Executive Editor

I’m delighted to share some exciting news today: Dafna Linzer will be joining POLITICO as Executive Editor. Over the past months, we’ve talked to many of you about the publication’s current and future ambitions. Drawing on those conversations, we’ve looked broadly for people who will help us achieve them. Dafna’s appointment is one of the critical steps we are taking this spring to position POLITICO for a great new era.
JOURNALISM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tim Reichert
Person
Tina Peters
The Independent

Jen Psaki condemns ‘harsh and cruel’ legislation aimed at LGBT+ kids in emotional interview

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly condemned a wave of state-level efforts aimed at LGBT+ Americans, including bills targeting transgender youth and LGBT+ students, teachers and their families.In her emotional rebuke of the legislation on Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise podcast, Ms Psaki characterised such efforts as Republican attempts to win a “culture war” relying on attacks on LGBT+ people as a political wedge issue ahead of 2022 midterm elections.More than 300 pieces of state-level legislation in 2022 target transgender student athletes, healthcare for transgender young people, and classroom instruction on “sexual orientation and gender identity”, among...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics, Edition #9

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
The US Sun

Universal basic income schedule 2022 – Americans to get huge $1,000 monthly checks for TWO YEARS – see how you can apply

A HUGE new guaranteed income program offering $1,000 per month is going to launch soon. According to a statement released by Mayor Brandon Scott's office, the money would be distributed to 200 low-income households in Baltimore, Maryland. Select persons get periodic payments under UBI, generally for a set period of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Vice President Kamala Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's wedding

April 20 (UPI) -- When New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gets married next month, Vice President Kamala Harris will officiate her ceremony. Lujan Grisham will wed fiancé Manuel Cordova on May 21 in Washington, D.C. at the United States Naval Observatory, the 19th-century home in the capital's northwest side where Harris lives, CNN reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#The State Assembly#Republicans
Salon

"I am not for sale," says Nina Turner as billionaire-funded super PAC backs opponent

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congressional candidate Nina Turner declared Friday that she is "not for sale" and suggested her primary opponent, Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown, is after federal filings revealed that a billionaire-funded super PAC has spent more than $1 million in support of the incumbent in Ohio's 11th District.
OHIO STATE
Salon

The Big Lie is here to stay: Republicans plot to overturn elections on every level

Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
MSNBC

GOP senator pressured to ‘come clean’ on post-election scheme

When it comes to Sen. Mike Lee’s efforts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Utah Republican has two problems, one of which is less obvious than the other. The first, of course, is the GOP senator engaged in an indefensible plot against his own country’s democracy. Thanks to text messages exposed by a CNN report last week, we now know that Lee partnered with Donald Trump’s team to explore ways to reject American voters’ verdict: The Utahan invested time and energy into a fake-electors scheme; he touted the work of radical lawyer John Eastman; he personally tried to plot with state legislators; and he practically volunteered to be a puppet for the White House, pleading for a script from which to read.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy