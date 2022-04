The Biden administration took a first step toward requiring minimum staffing levels in nursing homes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asked for public feedback on the issue Monday and said it plans to release a proposal within a year. The agency, which spends $35 billion a year on nursing home care for the elderly and disabled, said it’s also considering tying some payments to the level of staff turnover, which has been linked to quality of care.

