USC WR Drake London would help the Texans passing game with YAC

By Mark Lane
 2 days ago
The Houston Texans are going to go all-in on second-year quarterback Davis Mills as their field general.

If the Texans really wanted to give Mills a fair shake, or even stockpile weapons for their eventual franchise quarterback, it would behoove them to look at playmaking perimeter players.

According to Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports, one player who may be able to add a dynamic yards after the catch element to the next offense he joins is former USC receiver Drake London.

At a shade under 6-4 and 219 pounds, London plays how the average fan would expect him too — he ferociously rebounds the football down the field. In fact, his 17 contested-catch “victories” led all of college football last season, and he only appeared in eight games before getting injured.

Oddly enough though, it feels like the lede is being buried with London’s draft profile. He forced 22 missed tackles in those eight games. Garrett Wilson was credited with 19 forced missed tackles in 13 contests. Treylon Burks? Fifteen of them in 13 outings. And Chris Olave just one on his 65 receptions. And London’s a moose in the open field, powering through anything resembling a less-than-assertive tackling attempt en route to accumulating extra yardage.

The Texans’ leader in yards after the catch in 2021 was Brandin Cooks with 357. If the Texans added London, they would have a receiver who just needed to shake one defender loose with his size to have open space and generate the chunk plays Houston’s offense lacked in 2021.

London is a receiver that projects to go in the top-15 of the draft. If Houston wanted to add London, they would need to do so with their No. 13 overall pick in Round 1. The Texans would need to ensure they had addressed a key roster hole with their No. 3 overall pick before going with a luxury weapon such as London.

Pro Football Focus simulator gives Texans picking Travon Walker a B-

The Houston Texans are entering the 2022 NFL draft with great expectations — and that was before they picked up an extra selection in Round 1. The Texans proprietary selection at No. 3 overall warrants them an opportunity to add a dynamic player to their roster. Some mock drafts have had the Texans going with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, others have Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner going to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Six NFL teams host Sam Howell for Top 30 visits

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is a week away from hearing his name called and putting an NFL team cap on his head. The question remains: When will his name get called and where will he be headed? Howell participated in the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, UNC’s Pro Day and has also met with teams in the predraft process. And what we do know is that six NFL teams have had Howell in for a top 30 visit so far.  The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all had Howell in for a visit, showing interest in the record-breaking quarterback.  The beauty in the six teams that Howell will visit is that they all could use his services as they look to scramble for their next quarterback. Howell is currently mocked as a late first-round or early second-round draft pick. It will be interesting to see which team takes arguably the greatest QB in UNC football history.  Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NFL
