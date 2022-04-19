ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeal over namesake river

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ogVx_0fCgQ4V100

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal by the Penobscot Indian Nation in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river.

It was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation.

Penobscot Chief Kirk Francis said it was a disappointing outcome in a legal case that goes to the “core identity of the Penobscot Nation.”

“We see this as a modern day territorial removal by the state by trying to separate us from our ancestral ties to our namesake river,” Francis told The Associated Press.

A federal judge previously ruled that the reservation includes islands of the river's main stem, but not the waters. There were appeals to a panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of appeals, and then to the full appeals court.

On Monday, the nation's top court without comment declined to hear the tribe's appeals over river regulation.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had no immediate comment on Monday.

The ruling came as the Maine Legislature was considering several measures that relate to tribal sovereignty.

The most far-reaching legislative proposal would restore sovereignty rights forfeited by tribes under the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980. The House enacted the bill Monday, but it was pending in the Senate. It faces a possible veto by the governor.

The Penobscots, whose reservation is on an island in the river, sued in 2012 after then-Attorney General William Schneider issued an opinion that the tribe’s territory was limited to islands.

The tribe said the lawsuit was necessary to protect tribal authority over its ancestral river and ensure sustenance rights. But state regulators argued that a win by the tribe would create “a two-tiered system” on the Penobscot that would be a detriment to the general public.

Francis said the Supreme Court's action was probably the end of the road for the appeal but he said the tribe wouldn't give up.

“We’ll continue to see every avenue to remedy this,” he said.

Comments / 41

Mark Meadows
3d ago

what did you all expect from a country that take and kill for what they want. I bet the Indians wish they had never them set foot on there land

Reply(19)
26
I'm Number One!!
2d ago

Thats what you get with a governor that sides with government and not the people. Better luck next time, but only if you put a governor thats "For the People by the People", DemonicRats are never for people, only for Mice who do what ever they're ordered to do.

Reply
9
Matlock James
2d ago

the land belongs to the Indians to start with white man stills every inch of land they can from the Indians

Reply(4)
5
Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lima News

Ohio Supreme Court denies Democrats’ request to move the May election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a request from top Democratic state lawmakers who asked the court to move the May 3 primary election over ongoing delays in redistricting, the process of redrawing political maps. The court rejected the request from House Minority Leader Allison Russo,...
OHIO STATE
Urban Milwaukee

WILL Appeals Religious Liberty Case to U.S. Supreme Court

The News: The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a petition for writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court in St. Augustine v. Underly, urging the high court to review whether the Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction violated the First Amendment when it withheld transportation benefits from an independent Catholic school unless it agreed not to call itself “Catholic.” The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision in December that DPI violated the law, but did not resolve the core constitutional questions of religious liberty at stake in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Penobscot, ME
Local
Maine Government
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Kirk Francis
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namesake#Appellate Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Penobscot Nation#The Associated Press#U S Circuit Court#Democratic#The Maine Legislature#House#Senate#Penobscots
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Focus May Sink Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Push

Ginni Thomas’s texts to a Trump White House official reinvigorated congressional Democrats’ calls to hold the Supreme Court to a code of ethics but tying it to her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, may make it harder to pass. The focus on Thomas, one of the most conservative justices,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
148K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy