Review: Playdate earns its $179 price tag with cute design, memorable games

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 27 DAYS AGO