Review: Playdate earns its $179 price tag with cute design, memorable games

By Sam Machkovech
Ars Technica
 1 day ago

The cute, portable, and banana yellow $179 Playdate console is now shipping to its first batch of preorder customers, so we're now free to review the quirkiest gaming system in years. Thanks to chip shortages and general manufacturing chaos, buying Playdate is much less fun than using it. If...

#Indie Games#Design#Sales Pitch#Video Game#Playdates#Nes#Iphone#Nintendo Ds
