Meghan Markle Upgrades Valentino Mini Dress With Laser-Cut Floral Details, Peekaboo Skin & Pumps for Invictus Games Reception

Click here to read the full article.

Meghan Markle made a bold style statement in The Hague, Netherlands, while supporting the 2022 Invictus Games alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

On Easter Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex pulled out her most daring looks yet — a white Valentino mini dress , which she accessorized with a statement red lipstick. Eline Lantzendörffer was lucky enough to meet and pose with Markle during the day. The “Suits” alum made an elegant statement in the luxury brand’s embroidered crepe couture mini dress. The shift silhouette was an ideal selection for the spring season as it included a round neckline, a floral laser-cut detail on the shoulder and a sharp hem.

To elevate the moment, Markle added oversized round frames and touted her essentials in a brown Khaite shoulder bag. She finished things off with pointy pumps.

This is the second time that Markle has opted for an outfit from Valentino on the trip. She went monochrome for the first event of the Invictus Games on Friday in an oversized blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. Both pieces came from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection and first appeared on the runway in October 2021 during Paris Fashion Week. She pulled it all together with a white leather handbag and white pumps. The heels had a pointed toe and 3-inch heel. The shoe style tied her look together seamlessly and provided a polished finish.

Markle gives a masterclass in style every time she steps out. She is known for having a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic . One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps , which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

Click through the gallery to see Markle’s best shoe styles through the years.