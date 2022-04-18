ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This City Is The Best Place To Live In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a new place to live, Stacker has a new list that may just help you make your decision. The website compiled a list of the best places to live in every state. Here's what Stacker said about their methodology:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it’s the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts. Towns with large colleges regularly appear, as prestigious universities employ thousands of workers and provide diverse recreational and educational offerings for families. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche’s 2020 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

According to Stacker , the best place to live in California is Santa Monica ! Here's why:

"Santa Monica is a wealthy beach community in western Los Angeles County that has attracted a number of celebrities to its shores. Residents love it here for the town's direct beach access, iconic pier, A-list restaurants on Montana Avenue, and beautiful real estate."

Comments / 23

Okami Jubei
1d ago

at the moment... I'm afraid to say it and even hate to say it but likely none now. water becoming more scarce and I'm afraid the land will became barren for who knows how many years when there's less and less rain.

6
Rick Pacheco
1d ago

LOL, Los Angeles looks like someone established a neighborhood in the middle of a dumpsite.

9
I am Ukrainen
1d ago

You couldn’t pay me enough to move to Arizona or Nevada and the other 3 I have I have info on Idaho they grow Potatoes, I heard homes are cheaper but what about the wages and weather? I heard the housing is cheaper right now because they have more homes than people! That’s why California’s Homes are so expensive because their is more people so the demand for houses the higher the price! We have minimum wage of $15:00 he but our cost of living is also much higher So to all you Californians that can’t afford to live here I would suggest Idaho before it gets like California! And another thing about Nevada crime is high and Arizona has lots of Gangs

2
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. Despite this boom, some markets have several unoccupied homes, and the state with the most empty houses is Vermont. While […]
VERMONT STATE
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Like many cities, Santa Rosa also hosts a growing population of various cultures. It is not surprising that the city hosts many restaurants serving diverse cuisines with many such cultures. If you are craving delicious American dishes, the good news is that we have done the research for you and picked the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can trust.
SANTA ROSA, CA
