ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County CEO unveils recommended $38.5 billion budget

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GG5f_0fCg6VtO00
Courtesy photo

Los Angeles County‘s CEO Monday unveiled a $38.5 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The recommendation is $807 million less than the current fiscal year’s adopted budget, but $2.3 billion more than last year’s recommended budget. Officials said the budget is expected to grow as the county receives federal and state funding.

“This budget brings to life the policy vision established by the Board of Supervisors and sets a course for the county to strengthen the programs and services we provide to millions of residents each and every day,” County CEO Fesia Davenport said in a statement. “That means continuing to respond vigilantly to an evolving pandemic, while also ramping up to launch new departments focused on key populations and driving major changes in how we deliver services. It’s a dynamic time for Los Angeles County, and this recommended spending plan is intended to reflect that.”

The proposal foresees a positive economic outlook for the county, with property tax revenues expected to grow by 6% and sales tax revenues estimated to increase by nearly 8%. However, Davenport warned of challenges and uncertainties, including inflation, labor negotiations, continuing impacts from COVID-19, litigation and an unstable geopolitical climate affecting gas prices and global markets.

The recommended budget includes $493.3 million in Measure H funding to help with mental health resources and housing for people experiencing homelessness. It would also add 116 public health positions, 196 critical care unit nurses and 41 “street medicine” clinic positions.

The recommended budget would also allocate $15.3 million for continued compliance with a federal consent decree governing conditions in the Men’s Central Jail, which the Board of Supervisors has committed to closing. The proposal also includes $12.3 million to expand sheriff’s academy classes and train a “new generation of deputies,” while continuing moves to rely more on mental-health professionals to respond to some incidents rather than law enforcement.

Also proposed is $100 million through Measure J for “community investments” and incarceration alternatives, and support for the county’s “Care First, Jails Last” program.

Youth investments outlined in the recommended budget include $22.8 million for full-time childcare for CalWORKS families, $15.7 million for Youth@Work jobs program and $14.1 million for Department of Children and Family Services medical hub services.

Davenport will present the budget to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The budget will undergo public hearings in May and deliberations in June.

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate falls below 6% in March

Los Angeles County‘s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in March, down from a revised 6.3% in February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.8% rate was also down from the 10.5% rate in March 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Maui News

‘Record-setting’ $1 billion budget proposed by mayor

Mayor Michael Victorino has proposed a “record-setting” Maui County budget of more than $1 billion for next fiscal year, citing good fiscal management by the county and additional revenues as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Today, I proposed a record-setting budget for the County of Maui,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Supervisors#Measure H
Florida Phoenix

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
KCTV 5

KCMO officially adopts $1.9 billion budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new $1.9 billion budget for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, has been signed and is official. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted about the City Council approving the budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. That begins May 1, 2022. As one would expect, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations rise in LA County

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has climbed by 23 people to 373, departing from the recent trend that’s seen the total fall from over 4,800 in mid-January, according to the latest state figures out Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Governor Newsom unveils plan for $11 billion in gas tax refunds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a proposition for $11 billion in tax refunds to help aid with rising gas prices. $400 would be given per registered vehicle, up to 2 per person. “We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as The post Governor Newsom unveils plan for $11 billion in gas tax refunds appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

LA County to launch career training programs

With the application period now closed for Los Angeles County’s guaranteed income program, officials announced Thursday upcoming programs focused on job training and career opportunities that are also aimed at supporting struggling LA County residents. The county is launching the $9 million High Road Training Partnership in May to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Motorious

California Reveals Its ICE Ban

It’s not like Washington state’s ban, but it’s definitely trying to keep up…. The California Air Resources Board has made a proposal to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engines in the state by 2035. It’s a bold strategy, one we’re not sure will work out so great, but considering what short attention spans most people seem to have, they might even forget all about it by then.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy