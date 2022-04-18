Arcadia couple tied up in armed home burglary and robbery, investigation ongoing

On April 17 at 10:28 p.m., the Arcadia Police Department responded to the 700 block of Carriage House Lane after a call that stated an armed residential burglary that had just occurred. The residents, who were home during the time of the burglary, told officers that two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered their home and tied the couple up to restrict their movement.

With the victims limited in movement, the suspects gathered backpacks and bags belonging to the couple that contained numerous personal and miscellaneous items.

In addition to stealing the bags, the suspects also stole the resident’s late-model Tesla, which was parked in their garage at the time of the crime.

During this event one of the victims sustained visible injuries to the cheek and lip after being struck by one of the suspects. The suspects are both described as being male Hispanics, roughly 5-feet-6-inches in height, heavy-set, wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves.

The suspects left the location in the stolen Tesla, which was eventually recovered a short time later in the 3800 block of East California Boulevard in Pasadena.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged

to contact the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5151, using the case number 22-1575, or can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) to submit an unanimous tip about the case.