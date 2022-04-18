ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Older AMG C63 estate fills Autobahn with V8 music in top speed run

By Anthony Karr Published by
motor1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz is currently working on the next-generation C63 AMG and the performance C family is expected to switch to a hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. Some 10 years ago, however, the C63 had a giant 6.2-litre V8 unit under the bonnet, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. For those of you still...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTB may spawn convertible on April 19

Ferrari on Wednesday posted a teaser shot of what appears to be the new 296 GTB supercar on social media, and said a surprise is coming on April 19. The teaser shows the beltline of the car and the top of the rear fender, but the roof is noticeably missing, suggesting we're looking at a planned convertible version that may be called a 296 GTS, or perhaps a 296 Spider.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Schumacher
MotorAuthority

Preview: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Lamborghini in March said the Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and that these will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification. On Tuesday, the first of these new models was revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. It essentially...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate are already sold out. We've already seen the CT5-V Blackwing and its CT4-V Blackwing sibling sell for big bucks at auction, collecting $430,000 for charity with the first two (VIN 001) models to roll off the assembly line.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Restored 1972 Series 1 Range Rover Is Part of SUV History, and It’s up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. Before the Aston Martin DBX707, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, there was the Franz Albert-tuned 1972 Range Rover V210. And now an extremely rare example of the 50-year-old off-roader with a heavily upgraded powertrain is up for sale though exotic car dealer Solihull’s. The Series 1 Range Rover was a pretty capable off-roader when it went on sale back in 1971. Still, Albert saw room for improvement—specifically under the hood. The master tuner didn’t replace the SUV’s 3.5-liter V-8, but he did give it some help, including a specially developed Type 660...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amg#Autobahn#Vehicles#V8#German#Mercedes C63#Motor1 Com#W204
Motorious

2015 McLaren P1 Is A Masterpiece With Only 281 Miles On The Clock

There’s plenty that’s super about this car. Few vehicles classify as exotics or supercars, and out of those very few are plug-in hybrids. Even though this McLaren P1 is now almost six years old, it’s an elite performance machine. The British automaker produced only 375 of these for the global market, 120 of those arriving in the United States, so you won’t see these paraded at every car show and auction. In other words, this is an exclusive supercar which will likely appreciate in value as time marches on.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes's Newest Convertible Is Getting The AMG Treatment

Convertibles don't sell in massive numbers like they used to, which is why Mercedes-Benz will consolidate its once-massive drop-top lineup. At one point, Mercedes offered convertible variants of the C-Class, E-Class, and S-Class, plus the AMG GT Roadster and the convertible-only SLC and SL. We already know that the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL will effectively replace both the GT Roadster and S-Class Convertible, and for some time, reports have suggested that the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolets will merge into one model called the CLE-Class.
CARS
Top Speed

A Maserati Quattroporte GTS On The Streets Of Paris; It Can’t Get Any Better Than This

The Maserati Quattroporte through the streets of the French capital - this really is genesis (and I’m not talking about the Korean brand here). Yes, I know we live in an era where silent EVs whizz past you at breakneck speed, but you just can’t ignore the theater and drama of a Quattroporte as you’ll see in this short film. There truly is something cynical about it.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race

Is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody king of the drag strip? To find out the team at Sam Car Legion setup a drag race with a Porsche 991.2 911 GT3 RS to see if American muscle beats German motorsport engineering. Can the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody keep with the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and its quick shifting PDK dual-clutch transmission? Let’s find out.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Datsun 240Z "The Lion’s Rock Commision" By MZR Roadsports

It’s always nice when there is a company, specializing in restoring and reimagining a certain model. In this case, it’s the team from MZR Roadsports, and their choice of car is the Datsun 240Z – a Japanese icon with a global fan base. What the U.K.-based outfit is doing can best be described as a classic car with a modern twist. It’s safe to say, MZR Roadsports is for Datsun 240Z, what Singer is for Porsche 911, and this is the company’s take on what the perfect 240Z should be.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW CEO once again warns that going all-electric is not a good idea

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse is not a fan of banning internal combustion engines, and he's made his position clear several times in the past. In early February, the executive told a group of politicians in Germany that phasing out the combustion engine must happen gradually, adding that giving up on ICEs too soon would hurt BMW's and other German automakers' global market share and wouldn't "help the climate or anyone else."
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG C63 estate, saloon spied squealing tyres at Nurburgring

Spy shots from over a month ago caught both the Mercedes-AMG C63 saloon and estate out testing with less camouflage than ever before. Mercedes kept some coverings to hide the important styling changes at the front and rear, and a new spy video capturing both variants testing at the Nurburgring shows that the company isn’t ready to peel back more of it.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy