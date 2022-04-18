ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Falcons The Favorite?

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 1 day ago

Kyler Murray could be on the move, and the Falcons could be the favorite to land him.

The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dn0gc_0fCg4d4k00

Kyler Murray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8B9M_0fCg4d4k00

Kyler Murray

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq6Lx_0fCg4d4k00

Marcus Mariota

That is, no new contract offer yet.

That piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero ) has spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip. Oh, and odds on Murray's next team.

And incredibly, outside of the Cardinals keeping him, Odds Checker - which has the Cardinals at -500, or an implied chance of 83.3 percent to keep Murray - the favorite to be Murray's 2022 employer is ...

The Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent to land Murray.

However, your Atlanta Falcons hold the next best odds at +1000 (9.1 percent chance).

You read Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk and maybe some of this stuff makes sense. Florio writes: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons , and Saints. ...

Now, there are issues here ...

1) The Cardinals' inaction has other teams “monitoring” the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZVyr_0fCg4d4k00

2) The Cardinals will almost certainly work to re-sign their star.

3) The Falcons did indeed chase Watson and do indeed desire to employ, somehow, some way, a franchise QB in the post-Matt Ryan era. ( Picking one at No. 8 in the upcoming NFL Draft is a top option .)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

1) The Falcons and some of the others mentioned would have some cap challenges in trying to sign Murray and then building around him.

2) There is no actual evidence - Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray aside - that any of these teams have any involvement here. "Obvious candidates''? That is an awfully strong way to phrase what in essence is just a non-sourced prediction. (Florio also mentions the Eagles and Texans but for some reason does not label them as "obvious.'')

3) But at least Florio has pegged teams that might be in the QB market.

The Falcons have signed Marcus Mariota , and the team appears happy with him, but it looks as if the sports books still don't see the fit.

Why Atlanta Should Draft Receiver With No. 8 pick (; 1:14)

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Dallas, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Marcus Mariota
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Texans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Pro Football Talk#Panthers
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have privately informed Trey Lance of their QB plan?

The San Francisco 49ers may not announce a starting quarterback until just before the 2022 season, but it sounds like they have made their direction clear behind closed doors. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that Lance has gotten the impression from the 49ers that he is going to start next season. There has been talk of the Niners keeping Jimmy Garoppolo for another year, but apparently that will not impact Lance’s role.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Peyton Manning Going Viral On Sunday

Peyton Manning appeared to enjoy his Easter Sunday. The legendary NFL quarterback took in a Colorado Rockies game. Manning, who ended his career with the Denver Broncos, lives in the area. Manning showed off his Rockies swag on Instagram. It’s a pretty great outfit. Well done, Peyton. The Rockies...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
780
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy