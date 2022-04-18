Cardi B Gave Offset An Ultimatum When They Were Dating, And Talked About How It Worked Out

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have separated. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka first opened up about their romance on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” While it was clear that the rapper cared for Tammy very much, their issues were hard to ignore. For Tammy, she struggled to move past Waka’s infidelities. Being cheated on was very painful for Tammy. In fact, it made it hard for her to trust Waka. So their relationship became contentious at times. Tammy made the decision to end the relationship. However, they eventually decided to give it another go. After they left LHHATL, they moved on to “Growing Up Hip Hop.” But they really opened up about the state of their marriage on “What the Flocka.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO