Cardi B Gave Offset An Ultimatum When They Were Dating, And Talked About How It Worked Out

Related
Whew Lawd: Summer Walker, Cardi B & SZA Tidday Tremendously In Seductively Surreal ’No Love’ Video
Summer Walker teams up with Cardi B and SZA for mesmerizing 'No Love' video in support of her chart-topping 'Still Over It' album
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Quits Social Media Over Grammys Backlash: 'I Hate This Fuckin Dumbass Fan Base'
Cardi B‘s unfiltered, down-to-Earth social media posts have won her an army of admirers including You star Penn Badgley, but those expecting the usual entertainment from the Bronx bombshell should prepare to be disappointed. On Sunday (April 3), Cardi B deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts — which had...
Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s opening track, “Bitter,” offering advice about staying true to oneself — shows her vulnerable side as she takes the opening verse. “I just wanna be everything you need/I wish you could see how you hurting me,” she sings. “I got no more love, this time, I’m done...
Cardi B’s son already has a diamond chain to match his name
Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy. Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus. And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining. In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave. Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pure Preciousness! Cardi B & Offset Share First Full Face Photos Of Their Son, Wave Set Cephus
On Thursday, the rappers announced the name of their newborn son, whom they welcomed on Sept. 4. Cardi first posted the picture of the baby boy on Instagram and hinted at his name with a wave and dinosaur emoji. The cutie was also wearing a blue puffer coat and a wave diamond chain.
hiphop-n-more.com
Coi Leray Reveals ‘Trendsetter’ Track List Feat. Nicki Minaj, NAV, Young M.A & More
When Coi Leray dropped the official artwork for her debut album Trendsetter, she had some big words about it. “This will be one of the biggest female artist albums in the world and I put my life on it” she wrote on Instagram. The album is set to arrive on Friday, April 8th.
Cardi B makes history by becoming the first woman to have EVERY SONG on an album become RIAA-certified platinum
Cardi B celebrated a milestone recently as she became the first woman to have an album on which ever song was went RIAA-certified platinum. The 29-year-old rapper has already had her album go triple-platinum, and now all 13 songs on the hit record are at least certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage
The Oscars co-host she felt it was 'gross' that Will Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Latto's 'Big Energy' Puts Her In Rare Company With Nicki Minaj, Cardi B + Lauryn Hill
Latto’s “Big Energy” single continues to surge up the Billboard Hot 100, where it sits at a new peak of No. 3 on this week’s chart thanks to a boost from the official remix starring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. Cracking the Top 5 puts Big...
urbanbellemag.com
Tammy Rivera Responds After Fan Tells Her to Get Back Together with Waka Flocka
Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have separated. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka first opened up about their romance on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” While it was clear that the rapper cared for Tammy very much, their issues were hard to ignore. For Tammy, she struggled to move past Waka’s infidelities. Being cheated on was very painful for Tammy. In fact, it made it hard for her to trust Waka. So their relationship became contentious at times. Tammy made the decision to end the relationship. However, they eventually decided to give it another go. After they left LHHATL, they moved on to “Growing Up Hip Hop.” But they really opened up about the state of their marriage on “What the Flocka.”
HipHopDX.com
Muni Long Reveals She Ghosted Drake & Nixed Collab Because Of 'Jealous' Boyfriend
After years penning songs for big names like Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, Muni Long solidified herself as a star in her own right last year with her R&B ballad “Hrs and Hrs,” which cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 while becoming a favorite among lovebirds on TikTok.
Complex
Cardi B and Offset Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’
Nickelodeon announced Thursday that Cardi B will have a guest spot on an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! next month. Cardi will voice the role of Sharki B, who is described as the “biggest star in the seven seas—flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Offset will also appear as Offshark, along with their three-year-old daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown
Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
Tammy Rivera Confirms Separation From Waka Flocka After Eight Years of Marriage
Rapper Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have shared their lives on reality TV for several years. When the couple joined Season 4 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, they opened up about multiple issues in their union. Waka and Tammy also discussed blending their family, as he’s the stepfather of her daughter, Charlie Williams.
hotnewhiphop.com
Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death
There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
I fell pregnant with twins a MONTH after having another set – I’m not thrilled about it
THEY say having two children under two is a handful. So imagine having twins...only to find out three months later you're expecting another set. That's the scenario one woman, who goes by the acronym @Bae_favvy1, claims to have found herself in - much to her own surprise. Taking to TikTok...
Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]
The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B & Offset’s Son, Wave Set Cephus, Was Named By Migos Member Sources Say
Seeing as they both have incredibly unique monikers themselves, it’s really no surprise that Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) opted to give their son a name like Wave Set Cephus. According to a new report from TMZ, it was the young boy’s father who came up with the clever title.
Hypebae
Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut
Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
Courtesy Call: J. Prince Wants Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj & Others To Perform Their Own Show During The Grammys
After a Weeknd boycott, Drake withdrawing nominations, and Kanye West being pulled from the Grammy's J Prince speaks out urging the artist to create their own Grammy-like awards show to show who really needs who.
BuzzFeed
957
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0