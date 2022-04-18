ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B Gave Offset An Ultimatum When They Were Dating, And Talked About How It Worked Out

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lopwb_0fCg48za00

Cardi B pulled back the curtain on her and Offset 's relationship in a new interview, where she recounted personal anecdotes stretching back to the earliest days of their romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJvSc_0fCg48za00
Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic via Getty Images

As you may recall, Cardi and Offset had already dated on and off for a while when the Invasion of Privacy artist announced they were expecting their first child together halfway through 2018. We found out shortly thereafter that the couple was actually married all along, and had tied the knot during a secret ceremony the previous September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY1eX_0fCg48za00
Jose Devillegas / Getty Images

Cardi and Offset now share two children — Kulture, who's 3, and Wave Set Cephus, whose name they just recently unveiled after welcoming him into the world last fall — and it turns out their decision to say "I Do" was closely intertwined with plans to start a family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG3mr_0fCg48za00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings

"We were making out, and he was like, 'You're going to have my baby one day,'" Cardi recalled in an interview with Essence for the magazine's latest cover story. She then, apparently, offered the Migos rapper an ultimatum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwlp5_0fCg48za00
Mega / GC Images via Getty Images

"I was like, 'We ain't having no baby. You have to marry me,'" Cardi explained. "And he was like, 'Alright, let's get married.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ2bZ_0fCg48za00
Prince Williams / WireImage via Getty Images

She said they ultimately chose to exchange vows after Cardi referenced the marriage conversation again during an argument. "I was like, 'Let's just get married then. You said you wanted to marry me,'" she shared. "And we did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNqoR_0fCg48za00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Cardi also reflected on how she and Offset have grown since their marriage began. "I feel like our first year, even though we were in love with each other, we had a lot of lust," she said. "We didn't really know each other like that, because he was doing four shows a week. I was doing four shows a week. We would see each other about three or four times a month."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGecD_0fCg48za00
Richard Bord / Getty Images

These days, Cardi and Offset said they've found a healthy balance between their professional schedules and personal lives. "It might sound weird, but we don't always put love first— because sometimes, you can put love before work and mess up your career, because you're not focused," Offset noted in his own comments to Essence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDKGf_0fCg48za00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Love is important, but if you've got that foundation, we should respect each other and what we have going on," he added. "I had never experienced a woman that was working like me and doing what I'm doing. It turns me on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDvOq_0fCg48za00

"She does her own thing," Offset continued. "She likes the hustle, so that ain’t never getting in between our love."

Marc Piasecki / GC Images via Getty Images

Sounds like it all worked out! You can check out the rest of the interview here .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s opening track, “Bitter,” offering advice about staying true to oneself — shows her vulnerable side as she takes the opening verse. “I just wanna be everything you need/I wish you could see how you hurting me,” she sings. “I got no more love, this time, I’m done...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Cardi B’s son already has a diamond chain to match his name

Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy. Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus. And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining. In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave. Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimatum#British Royal Family#Filmmagic#The Invasion Of Privacy#Wave Set Cephus#Def Jam Recordings#Mega Gc#Wireimage
urbanbellemag.com

Tammy Rivera Responds After Fan Tells Her to Get Back Together with Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera have separated. Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka first opened up about their romance on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta.” While it was clear that the rapper cared for Tammy very much, their issues were hard to ignore. For Tammy, she struggled to move past Waka’s infidelities. Being cheated on was very painful for Tammy. In fact, it made it hard for her to trust Waka. So their relationship became contentious at times. Tammy made the decision to end the relationship. However, they eventually decided to give it another go. After they left LHHATL, they moved on to “Growing Up Hip Hop.” But they really opened up about the state of their marriage on “What the Flocka.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show’

Nickelodeon announced Thursday that Cardi B will have a guest spot on an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show! next month. Cardi will voice the role of Sharki B, who is described as the “biggest star in the seven seas—flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun—but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same.” Offset will also appear as Offshark, along with their three-year-old daughter Kulture as Kulture Shark.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Calls Out "Fake Love" For Nipsey Hussle After His Death

There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset’s Son, Wave Set Cephus, Was Named By Migos Member Sources Say

Seeing as they both have incredibly unique monikers themselves, it’s really no surprise that Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) opted to give their son a name like Wave Set Cephus. According to a new report from TMZ, it was the young boy’s father who came up with the clever title.
TENNIS
Hypebae

Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut

Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

957
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy