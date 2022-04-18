19 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The Chaotic Drama On Netflix's "The Ultimatum"

Related
Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It
Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
TechRadar
These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them
Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch
Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TVGuide.com
The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8
The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 8)
Thanks to the arrival of Bridgerton season 2, Moon Knight and many other high-profile new series in recent weeks, it’s been an exceptionally busy period on streaming services – but the next few days are a refreshingly muted affair. That’s not to say there’s nothing new to watch,...
People
Nicolas Cage Says His Fifth Marriage Is 'It for Me': 'This Is Not Happening Again'
Nicolas Cage is content in his marriage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, is currently expecting a baby, his third child, with his wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in February 2021. Shibata, 27, is the Oscar winner's fifth wife. He married Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and...
Hello Magazine
Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere
Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
American Idol 2022 – Reason Kenedi Anderson QUIT the show revealed ahead of eliminations on tonight’s episode
AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
HuffingtonPost
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Black Crab'
For the second consecutive week, “The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new sci-fi film stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot from the year 2050 who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self to complete his mission. “The Adam Project” has received mixed reviews from critics.
‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok
A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
Teen Mom fans slam Jenelle Evans for ‘aggressively dancing’ & snapping her neck despite star’s scary medical diagnosis
TEEN Mom fans are slamming Jenelle Evans for dancing aggressively in a new TikTok after she revealed her scary medical diagnosis. Last month, the 30-year-old shared that she’s been suffering from fibromyalgia, a condition that can cause pain all over the body. After telling fans that she’d been hurting...
Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]
The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
Jeopardy! fans say Ken Jennings’ joke about a controversial comedian is why he’ll ‘get the hosting job permanently’
JEOPARDY! fans have claimed that Ken Jennings' joke about a famous controversial comedian is the reason why he might be "getting the hosting job permanently." Ken, 47, has shown off his witty sense of humor in a most recent installment. For the category “Oh Me of Little Faith,” the question...
This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now
Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
Cinema Blend
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
Middletown Press
‘The Ultimatum’ Renewed for All-Queer Season 2 Ahead of Netflix Premiere
More than a week before “The Ultimatum” premieres on Netflix, the dating series has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday amid an avalanche of other dating show news. Season 2 will follow an all-queer, mostly female cast. The Kinetic Content-produced series follows six...
Collider
10 Saddest Companion Departures in Doctor Who, Ranked
Throughout the years, the Doctor has traveled with dozens upon dozens of companions. Whether humans, aliens, or friendly robot dogs, they have become an integral part of the show; the companion allows the audience a door into the Doctor’s world, and acts as an anchor to sanity for the Doctor that prevents them losing their sense of grounding and morality.
epicstream.com
Netflix's Murder Mystery Sequel Reportedly Wraps Filming
Murder Mystery premiered last 2019 on the streaming service Netflix, reuniting 2011's Just Go With It stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Impressively, Murder Mystery broke a streaming record for Netflix, surpassing 31 Million views in less than three days. Following the film's successful launch, a sequel was officially announced by Netflix last September, and Aniston and Sandler will reprise their roles in Murder Mystery 2.
New On Netflix April 2022: 'The Ultimatum,' 'Russian Doll' And More
The streaming service announced the movies and shows arriving soon.
Hypebae
15 New TV Shows to Watch in 2022
Three months into 2022 and we’ve already seen a slew of buzzy TV shows, from Euphoria Season 2 to reality titles like Love Is Blind. True crime docuseries have also been a hit including Netflix‘s Bad Vegan, as well as dramas such as Inventing Anna and WeCrashed based on the real-life stories of Anna Delvey and WeWork.
BuzzFeed
