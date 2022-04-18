19 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The Chaotic Drama On Netflix's "The Ultimatum"

Modern dating can be a mess sometimes.

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And then you have The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On enter the chat.

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

You have six couples , one crazy social experiment, and a TON of drama to unpack as the pairs navigate whether or not they truly belong together.

© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Not to mention, real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey yet again find themselves as the hosts of another not-so-conventional reality dating series.

Ilana Panich-Linsman / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

So whether you're just starting Episode 1 or already made your way to the finale, here are the funniest tweets about the show so far. Take a look:

🚨 WARNING: Spoilers ahead! 🚨

1.

2.

Hear me out, Netflix’s The Ultimatum but with people who can legally rent a car @saralememe 03:54 AM - 12 Apr 2022

3.

The ultimatum is the most unnecessary & toxic show to ever be on the Netflix platform. I’ll take 10 seasons, thank you @abbyjasmine 06:36 PM - 11 Apr 2022

4.

5.

the way i felt the entire time watching The Ultimatum @extralaurdinary 02:33 AM - 18 Apr 2022

6.

7.

Me trying to figuring out the math on how someone can be 7 months pregnant when the show has apparently only ended 6 months ago #TheUltimatum @cermycermy 11:05 AM - 13 Apr 2022

8.

9.

Imagine being THIS pressed over marriage in your early 20’s #theultimatum @Princess_Mia_95 03:44 AM - 12 Apr 2022

10.

Colby married Madlyn on the spot so she had zero time to back out of the engagement….💀💀#UltimatumNetflix #TheUltimatum @meredithgreypo 02:47 PM - 13 Apr 2022

11.

Rae: “I have a mom”Jake: “omg I have a mom too”Both: “that’s crazy we have so much in common” #TheUltimatum @Kayi_kunmi 12:01 AM - 08 Apr 2022

12.

LMFAOOO VANESSA’S FACE WHEN NATE AND LAUREN GOT ENGAGED IS SENDING ME #TheUltimatum @addictedtoabel 10:07 AM - 07 Apr 2022

13.

How did we go from Madelyn hating Colby to having his BABY??? #TheUltimatum @antstann 08:58 AM - 13 Apr 2022

14.

Randell proposing to shanique is not something I expected at all #TheUltimatum @maameofosuaa 09:29 AM - 13 Apr 2022

15.

Zay: you didn’t go on that trip bc you were fucking me everydayRae: iT wAsN’T eVeRyDaY #TheUltimatum #theultimatumReunion @evrytimeswiftie 07:39 AM - 14 Apr 2022

16.

17.

April watching Jake run off w. Rae after he said he wouldn’t. #TheUltimatum @amourmandaa 03:36 AM - 14 Apr 2022

18.

Colby: “Madlyn has changed her stance multiple times in 24 hours”Also Colby: “so let’s get married right now (so you can’t change your mind again)”#theultimatumReunion #TheUltimatum @kenandthejets 03:39 PM - 13 Apr 2022

19.

Me watching the ones who gave the ultimatum be upset their partner is actively dating: #theultimatum #theultimatumnetflix @KabiahSeonaid 12:59 PM - 10 Apr 2022

Would you ever go on The Ultimatum ? Share your thoughts in the comments!