ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

19 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The Chaotic Drama On Netflix's "The Ultimatum"

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roWwq_0fCg3rIJ00

Modern dating can be a mess sometimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LS2Z1_0fCg3rIJ00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And then you have The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On enter the chat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaIno_0fCg3rIJ00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

You have six couples , one crazy social experiment, and a TON of drama to unpack as the pairs navigate whether or not they truly belong together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049InP_0fCg3rIJ00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Not to mention, real-life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey yet again find themselves as the hosts of another not-so-conventional reality dating series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnOIN_0fCg3rIJ00
Ilana Panich-Linsman / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

So whether you're just starting Episode 1 or already made your way to the finale, here are the funniest tweets about the show so far. Take a look:

🚨 WARNING: Spoilers ahead! 🚨

1.

every two seconds of watching the ultimatum #TheUltimatium

@andhere_weare 02:35 PM - 11 Apr 2022

2.

Hear me out, Netflix’s The Ultimatum but with people who can legally rent a car

@saralememe 03:54 AM - 12 Apr 2022

3.

The ultimatum is the most unnecessary &amp; toxic show to ever be on the Netflix platform. I’ll take 10 seasons, thank you

@abbyjasmine 06:36 PM - 11 Apr 2022

4.

nick and vanessa lachey planning the ultimatum reunion

@cowboytornado 08:48 PM - 13 Apr 2022

5.

the way i felt the entire time watching The Ultimatum

@extralaurdinary 02:33 AM - 18 Apr 2022

6.

netflix producers creating and filming the ultimatum be like:

@gabwwii 02:22 AM - 11 Apr 2022

7.

Me trying to figuring out the math on how someone can be 7 months pregnant when the show has apparently only ended 6 months ago #TheUltimatum

@cermycermy 11:05 AM - 13 Apr 2022

8.

april in every episode of the ultimatum #TheUltimatium

@nicolecolcas 10:52 PM - 16 Apr 2022

9.

Imagine being THIS pressed over marriage in your early 20’s #theultimatum

@Princess_Mia_95 03:44 AM - 12 Apr 2022

10.

Colby married Madlyn on the spot so she had zero time to back out of the engagement….💀💀#UltimatumNetflix #TheUltimatum

@meredithgreypo 02:47 PM - 13 Apr 2022

11.

Rae: “I have a mom”Jake: “omg I have a mom too”Both: “that’s crazy we have so much in common” #TheUltimatum

@Kayi_kunmi 12:01 AM - 08 Apr 2022

12.

LMFAOOO VANESSA’S FACE WHEN NATE AND LAUREN GOT ENGAGED IS SENDING ME #TheUltimatum

@addictedtoabel 10:07 AM - 07 Apr 2022

13.

How did we go from Madelyn hating Colby to having his BABY??? #TheUltimatum

@antstann 08:58 AM - 13 Apr 2022

14.

Randell proposing to shanique is not something I expected at all #TheUltimatum

@maameofosuaa 09:29 AM - 13 Apr 2022

15.

Zay: you didn’t go on that trip bc you were fucking me everydayRae: iT wAsN’T eVeRyDaY #TheUltimatum #theultimatumReunion

@evrytimeswiftie 07:39 AM - 14 Apr 2022

16.

Zay: I’m sorr- Rae: DON’T ATTACK ME! #TheUltimatum

@omazzaleen 04:25 PM - 13 Apr 2022

17.

April watching Jake run off w. Rae after he said he wouldn’t. #TheUltimatum

@amourmandaa 03:36 AM - 14 Apr 2022

18.

Colby: “Madlyn has changed her stance multiple times in 24 hours”Also Colby: “so let’s get married right now (so you can’t change your mind again)”#theultimatumReunion #TheUltimatum

@kenandthejets 03:39 PM - 13 Apr 2022

19.

Me watching the ones who gave the ultimatum be upset their partner is actively dating: #theultimatum #theultimatumnetflix

@KabiahSeonaid 12:59 PM - 10 Apr 2022

Would you ever go on The Ultimatum ? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Hello Magazine

Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere

Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#The Ultimatum#Theultimatium
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Black Crab'

For the second consecutive week, “The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new sci-fi film stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot from the year 2050 who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self to complete his mission. “The Adam Project” has received mixed reviews from critics.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘The Ultimatum’ Renewed for All-Queer Season 2 Ahead of Netflix Premiere

More than a week before “The Ultimatum” premieres on Netflix, the dating series has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced on Thursday amid an avalanche of other dating show news. Season 2 will follow an all-queer, mostly female cast. The Kinetic Content-produced series follows six...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Saddest Companion Departures in Doctor Who, Ranked

Throughout the years, the Doctor has traveled with dozens upon dozens of companions. Whether humans, aliens, or friendly robot dogs, they have become an integral part of the show; the companion allows the audience a door into the Doctor’s world, and acts as an anchor to sanity for the Doctor that prevents them losing their sense of grounding and morality.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix's Murder Mystery Sequel Reportedly Wraps Filming

Murder Mystery premiered last 2019 on the streaming service Netflix, reuniting 2011's Just Go With It stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Impressively, Murder Mystery broke a streaming record for Netflix, surpassing 31 Million views in less than three days. Following the film's successful launch, a sequel was officially announced by Netflix last September, and Aniston and Sandler will reprise their roles in Murder Mystery 2.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

15 New TV Shows to Watch in 2022

Three months into 2022 and we’ve already seen a slew of buzzy TV shows, from Euphoria Season 2 to reality titles like Love Is Blind. True crime docuseries have also been a hit including Netflix‘s Bad Vegan, as well as dramas such as Inventing Anna and WeCrashed based on the real-life stories of Anna Delvey and WeWork.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

961
Followers
1K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy