Santa Maria, California
Santa Maria, California
 1 day ago

NEWS RELEASE

April 18, 2022

Spring Break Movies

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will offer screenings of two popular movies afternoons during Spring Break. Participants are welcome to dress in movie themed costumes and take photos with the Library’s movie themed photo props. All movies will begin at 2:00 p.m. These events are free, and no sign-ups or tickets are required. All ages are welcome with caregivers. Food and drinks are not permitted.

Monday, April 18th: Luca (PG, 101 minutes) 2021

Friday, April 22nd: Encanto (PG, 99 minutes) 2021

Follow the Library on social media for updates on programming, resources, and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library and Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

The Library is located at 421 S. McClelland Street. Hours of operation and more information about the Library and its resources are available online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Youth Services division, (805) 925-0994 extension 8564.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Kaela Villalobos, Librarian II

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 1953

Email Address: libraryyouth@cityofsantamaria.org

ABOUT

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

