Grayscale CEO on Investors Accessing Digital Economy With Future of Finance ETF

Beth Ann Bovino, the U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, joined Cheddar to break down the March CPI data and outline the bright spots of consumer spending amid rising costs. She noted that with consumers switching more to services coming out of quarantine rather than purchasing goods, it could create a lessening of demand that will help reduce inflationary pressures going forward, but the Fed will still have to move aggressively. "We expect now that the Fed is going to raise rates about 6 to 7 times — a 50-point basis hike is basically baked in the cake right now," Bovino said. "Could there be a second 50-point basis? Certainly, we wouldn't be surprised."

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO