Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO