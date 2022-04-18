ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This City Is The Best Place To Live In California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a new place to live, Stacker has a new list that may just help you make your decision. The website compiled a list of the best places to live in every state. Here's what Stacker said about their methodology:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it’s the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts. Towns with large colleges regularly appear, as prestigious universities employ thousands of workers and provide diverse recreational and educational offerings for families. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche’s 2020 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

According to Stacker , the best place to live in California is Santa Monica ! Here's why:

"Santa Monica is a wealthy beach community in western Los Angeles County that has attracted a number of celebrities to its shores. Residents love it here for the town's direct beach access, iconic pier, A-list restaurants on Montana Avenue, and beautiful real estate."

Comments / 42

Rick
1d ago

As long as California continues its punishing tax and fee structures, there is not a single place that is good to live in California.

Arlo
1d ago

Santa Monica?! Isn’t that, where the Post Office isn’t delivering mail to a certain neighborhood, because the carriers are being attacked? Yeah I want to move there. Ha!!

tlpatt2002
1d ago

nice but far from the best place when you consider places like Carmel or Laguna Beach.

