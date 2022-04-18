ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Manager Girardi Could be on the Hot Seat

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APWW2_0fCg0fz200

The Philadelphia Phillies hack gotten off to a lackluster 4-6 start, could it spell the end of manager Joe Girardi's time with the club?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jack McKeon and the 2003 Florida Marlins are the shining example of a perfect managerial firing.

Going through a youth movement, Jeff Torborg brought the club to a 16-22 start that year before getting canned for McKeon. McKeon had managed for twelve big league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals, failing to make the postseason a single time.

In 2003, the Marlins rallied for 91 wins and a six-game defeat of the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Just three years later, Joe Girardi managed that same club to 78 wins and a Manager of the Year trophy. Three years after that, Girardi won a World Series of his own in 2009, but the high point of his career may have come with that young Marlins club.

Today, he manages a Philadelphia Phillies club predicted to break an 11-year postseason drought. Coming into the season, expectation were perhaps unreasonably high.

As of Sunday, they were 4-6, coming off an embarrassing defeat from the dreaded Marlins, a club mired in yet another rebuild. At what point will Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies brass consider what the Marlins did back in 2003?

It's clear Girardi is feeling the pressures of his job. He and the front office are both aware that this is the final year of his contract, pending a club option for 2023.

After Sunday's defeat, Girardi was noticeably nervous.

Of course, a manager's visage shouldn't be a monitor for his job security. But looking at the entire picture, Girardi's critics have been out in force.

He's deigned against starting his hottest hitter, Alec Bohm, in five of the last six games. He's tinkered with a lineup specifically designed to bat free agent signee Kyle Schwarber lead-off. And he's failed to remove starters Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler on multiple occasions once they've lost command.

Though there's no way to measure Girardi's leash, we can hazard a guess at who his replacement could be.

Potential inside hires include third base coach Dusty Wathan, who's been with the Phillies organization since 2008 and bench coach Rob Thompson.

Going into 2018, there was some thought that Wathan might take over the club then, but Gabe Kapler won the job and brought him onto the staff as a coach. His Minor League managerial career spanned 10 seasons and received high praise throughout the organization. He could be the manager should Girardi be removed mid-season.

Thompson is another inside candidate that's been with the Phillies since Girardi brought him over in 2020. As bench coach, he manages games when Girardi is ejected, but the Phillies might shy away from a coach who's tendencies are so similar to that of the man they already have.

Former players mentioned as potential candidates are Placido Polanco and Raúl Ibañez.

There's been buzz around both former Phillies interviewing for the managerial position for some time, but neither have any prior managerial experience at any level.

Polanco currently works for the Los Angeles Dodgers in player development, a notable spring board for many MLB managers, the most recent of which was Gabe Kapler.

Meanwhile, Ibañez serves as Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations for MLB. As far back as 2014 he interviewed with the Tampa Bay Rays and was named a finalist for their managerial vacancy after the departure of Joe Maddon.

Ibañez is well-liked in the Phillies organization and around the game. He was chosen to speak at Roy Halladay's number retirement ceremony in 2021 and was voted MLB's second nicest Major League player in a poll of former player's by Sports Illustrated, losing out to Jim Thome.

Hensley Muehlens is another name that has come up as a potential outside hire.

Since 2010, he's spent time coaching the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets and currently works as assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees. He could likely be pried away from his current job mid-season if the Phillies see fit to bring him aboard.

Of course, there's still 152 games of the season to go. The Phillies could turn on a winning streak tomorrow and end the discussion entirely, but what we've seen so far hasn't been inspiring on the players' side or manager's side.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Umpire ruins incredible 15-pitch Carlos Correa at-bat

Carlos Correa’s extended at-bat against the Red Sox came to a disappointing end when the umpire ruled a borderline pitch a strike looking. Carlos Correa hasn’t completely hit the ground running with the Twins to start his debut season but that doesn’t mean he isn’t producing incredible moments.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Jack Mckeon
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Dusty Wathan
Person
Jeff Torborg
Person
Jim Thome
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Marlins#Big League#The Cincinnati Reds#San Diego Padres#Oakland Athletics#The New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Watch Freddie Freeman reunite, embrace former Braves teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reunited with his former Atlanta Braves teammates ahead of their game on Monday night. After winning the World Series last season, Atlanta Braves longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman hit free agency. Both the Braves and Freeman could not reach an agreement on a contract, leading the first baseman to sign on with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
493
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy