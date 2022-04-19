ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHVPT_0fCg0WzN00

Orsolya Gaal ’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens , New York City

The married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills.

Her 13-year-old son Leo was found alone at home, and was questioned before being released by police.

Ms Gaal’s husband Howard Klein and eldest son Jamie, 17, flew back to New York from Portland, Oregon, where they had been on a trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4ynJ_0fCg0WzN00

Detectives are piecing together her final moments as they hunt for her killer.

How did Orsolya Gaal die?

Ms Gaal reportedly told son Leo she was going out to see a show on Friday night.

She is believed to have met up with a man before returning to the $2m family home later that evening.

A neighbour spotted Ms Gaal in her yard in the hours before her death.

Police say she was killed in the basement of the home. Sources familiar with the autopsy information say Ms Gaal suffered nearly 60 wounds with knife wounds to her to her neck, torso, left arm, fingers and hand.

Slashes to her palm and fingers appeared to be defensive wounds.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect believed to be the killer dragging a wheeled duffel sports bag containing her body around 4.30am on Saturday morning.

The bag was discovered by a dog walker just after 8am on a popular walking track on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills, along a stretch of road that cuts through a park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhVZ1_0fCg0WzN00

She did not have any ID on her. Police followed the bloody trail back to the family home on Juno St, half a mile away.

They found Leo alone on the top floor of the residence. Neighbours reported that he was led away in handcuffs by police for questioning, before being released later and cleared of any involvement in the crime.

The New York Daily News reported that Leo told investigators he didn’t know where his mother was.

Detectives found no signs of a break-in at the home, and believe the killer was known to Ms Gaal.

Officers have reportedly questioned another teenager who lives in the same Forest Hill neighbourhood.

Neighbour John Blankson told the Post he saw Ms Gaal walking around their shared backyard with her dog on Friday.

Chilling text messages

Unnamed police sources told PIX11 that the killer used Ms Gaal’s cellphone to send a series of chilling text messages to her husband in the hours after she died.

The killer reportedly texted Howard Klein to say: “Your wife sent me to jail some years ago... I’m back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyDGT_0fCg0WzN00

He also made an ominous warning: “Your whole family is next.”

Mr Klein, who was travelling back to New York from Portland, told the New York Post he feared his family were still in danger.

“There are concerns about our safety,” he told the Post . “Our lives are at risk.”

Mr Klein referred to the out-of-state trip in a since-deleted tweet. He also mentioned hedge-funder Bill Browder’s new book about Vladimir Putin.

“Just landed Portland OR before evaluating Ann Arbor again with my 17-year-old son,” Mr Klein posted.

“Highly recommend ‘Freezing Order’ @Billbrowder a man I’ve followed closely and admired since I started on Wall Street in 1997 broking EMEA & Russian equities to hedge funds like Hermitage.”

No suspects have been named in the case, and it’s unclear what the killer was referring to, and police have described the case as a “mystery”.

Who is Orsolya Gaal?

Ms Gaal is orginally from Hungary, and studied at the Budapest Business School College of International Management and Business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqkSj_0fCg0WzN00

Friends paid tribute to Ms Gaal, a stay-at-home mother, in Hungarian and English on her Facebook page.

“I’ll always remember how passionate you were about your boys and their education,” one friend wrote. “I’m so sorry about how you left this world but i hope you find peace in the afterlife.”

Another said: “A few years ago, you prayed for my little girl for me, and now I’m here praying for your family to be able to get thru this tragedy.”

Ms Gaal’s Facebook page shows she was a keen hiker, skier and traveller, and enjoyed attending live music performances.

According to a social media account, Ms Gaal had recently helped her youngest son Leo fundraise for his bar mitzvah.

Neighbours told the Post the bar mitzvah was cancelled after Mr Klein contracted Covid.

In a statement provided to The Independent , the NYPD said  police received a 911 call at 8.11am on Saturday after a suspicious bag with blood on it was spotted at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway.

Officers found Ms Gaal “unconscious and unresponsive” inside the duffle bag, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

They followed a blood trail was several blocks to her home on Juno St.

“There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

Police sources told the Post that officers responded to a 911 call at the family home in May 2020 after Mr Klein reported his wife was missing. He later told police that she had been found.

The family had lived in the Tudor-style home for about nine years, according to a neighbour.

Husband Howard Klein founded boutique financial advisory firm RK Equities in 2002, and spent five years working as an investment banker in Hungary.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Columbia University.

Mr Klein is an expert on in natural resources including, gold, iron ore and lithium, and speaks regularly at investment conferences, according to an online profile.

A gruesome discovery

Glenn Van Nostrand was out walking his two Rhodesian ridgebacks on Saturday morning when he stumbled across Ms Gaal’s body in the duffle bag.

Initially he thought the Bauer-branded bag might have been thrown away.

His suspicions were raised when the dogs became agitated as they neared the bag, and he opened it and looked inside.

Mr Van Nostrand told The Post he thought it might have been a mannequin.

“It didn’t look very fleshy. It was more like a crash test dummy. I thought it was maybe some equipment being used for something. I didn’t think anything of it,” he told The Post.

He then noticed Ms Gaal’s black jeans and waist, and realised he was looking at a body, and called 911. He said Ms Gaal appeared to be lying in the foetal position.

After police showed up, he had intended to drop his dogs at home before going into the precinct to make a full report.

However, his two dogs picked up a scent of blood patches about 100m away from the body.

“Some of the cops followed me and the dogs to it,” he said.

‘Person of interest’ identified

According to unnamed police sources, the NYPD has identified a “person of interest” in connection with Ms Gaal’s murder.

The man is said to be known to her, and have access to the family home. There were no signs of forced entry at the Juno St address, and the ferocity of the attack on Ms Gaal suggests it was someone bearing a grudge.

On Monday afternoon, police removed an iMac computer and several other items from the family home in boxes and black plastic bags.

The family have not been seen at the home since Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 51

Diana Evans Vargas
22h ago

So the son was home and questioned. She was murdered in the basement, obviously by someone she knew. The husband just happened to be away with another child. So many questions.

Reply(1)
17
I.S.A.
19h ago

Story says she told her son she was going out to see a show. Then says the son said he didn't know where the mother was. Wouldn't he have said she went out to see a show and I haven't seen her since?

Reply
9
ItsJust
23h ago

I think the husband knew she was messing around on a dating app. Wouldn’t surprised me if he hired somebody to do this.

Reply(6)
11
Related
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Queens Post

Suspect Remains At Large Following Brutal Killing of Forest Hills Woman Found Stuffed Inside Duffel Bag

Police are still trying to piece together how a woman was fatally stabbed and stuffed in a bag that was left on the side of a road in Forest Hills Saturday morning. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found by police crammed into a large duffel bag and discarded on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway overpass at around 8:10 a.m., according to police. Cops came across the gruesome discovery after a resident called 911 having found the bag while taking his dogs on a walk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bill Browder
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Police Precinct#Jeans#Orsolya
Law & Crime

‘All I Can Think About Are Those Babies’: Family Mourns Deaths of Florida Mother, 3-Year-Old Twins Found Decomposing in Parked Car

An investigation is underway after the decomposing bodies of a mother and her twins were discovered in a parked car near a Florida apartment complex. The Melbourne Police Department has now identified the deceased as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and 3-year-old twins Olivia and Adam Dyer. Investigators are working to determine...
MELBOURNE, FL
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy