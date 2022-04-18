Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James ’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime.

Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than investigate whether he allegedly bilked New York State out of millions of dollars by deliberately undervaluing his properties for tax purposes, despite street crime being the jurisdiction of local district attorneys.

The twice-impeached ex-president, whose eponymous real estate company and its former chief financial officer are currently under indictment for violating New York tax laws, complained that Ms James is “spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization,” which he claims “have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group”.

“This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain,” he said, alleging Ms James, who is Black, is “racist” because she is targeting his company for investigation.

Mr Trump is currently fighting a New York State judge’s order compelling him to turn over documents and give evidence in a deposition with attorneys from Ms James office.

Additionally, his two eldest adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump , have also been ordered to testify as part of the long-running probe.

Earlier this month, Ms James’ office asked the Manhattan Supreme Court to fine Mr Trump $10,000 for each day he fails to comply with the court’s order.

“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it,” she said in a statement. “We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”