Public Safety

Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
 1 day ago

Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James ’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime.

Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than investigate whether he allegedly bilked New York State out of millions of dollars by deliberately undervaluing his properties for tax purposes, despite street crime being the jurisdiction of local district attorneys.

The twice-impeached ex-president, whose eponymous real estate company and its former chief financial officer are currently under indictment for violating New York tax laws, complained that Ms James is “spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization,” which he claims “have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group”.

“This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain,” he said, alleging Ms James, who is Black, is “racist” because she is targeting his company for investigation.

Mr Trump is currently fighting a New York State judge’s order compelling him to turn over documents and give evidence in a deposition with attorneys from Ms James office.

Additionally, his two eldest adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump , have also been ordered to testify as part of the long-running probe.

Earlier this month, Ms James’ office asked the Manhattan Supreme Court to fine Mr Trump $10,000 for each day he fails to comply with the court’s order.

“Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it,” she said in a statement. “We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Comments / 235

Candy
1d ago

Trump is a failure to our country and dangerous to the American people. Lock him up with his terrorist supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, O happy day.

Train
1d ago

🛑 Ms James a black woman who works for the New York state Attorney general law enforcement agency Should follow the perpetrators Until justice has been served in the name of equal justice cause know one's above the law. 🇺🇸n made On full display 🤥 🌡🙄🤑🤮 Who do these ( Trump's ) think they are? 👎 ⛔

Byron Kasey
1d ago

First Of All He Should Have Never Been Allowed In The Whitehouse Until he Showed his Taxes. America Let him Bully Her And Get Away With murder. He Owed Taxes Before he Was President.

Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
