ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tennessee bans paying less than minimum wage to people with disabilities

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Or4kh_0fCg0RZk00

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that prohibited paying people with disabilities below the minimum wage, making it the ninth state to end the practice.

Under the federal Fair Labor and Standards Act, employers can apply for a certificate to pay people with disabilities “whose earning or productive capacity is impaired by a physical or mental disability , including those relating to age or injury, for the work to be performed” below the federal minimum wage.

Tennessee’s legislation would ban an employer in the state from applying for such a certificate to pay people with disabilities below the minimum wage.

“I’m just so proud it’s made it to the floor,” state representative Darren Jernigan said last month. The legislation passed Tennessee’s state house with 89 votes in support and zero opposed.

The law will go into effect the first day of July.

Disability rights advocates have pushed for an end to subminimum wage labour in recent years. President Joe Biden pledged to end it when he ran for president. When Democrats attempted to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the American Rescue Plan last year, it would have also ended subminimum wage for people with disabilities.

But the Senate Parliamentarian ruled it could not be included in the legislation, effectively killing efforts to end subminimum wage on the federal level.

Meanwhile, action to end subminimum wage has proliferated on the state level. States as conservative as Texas and as liberal as Washington state have moved to end subminimum wage labour.

Other states with pending legislation include California, South Carolina and Alaska all have pending legislation, according to the Association of People Supporting Employment First

Comments / 10

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Jernigan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#Democrats#Fair Labor And#The American Rescue Plan#Senate
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

611K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy