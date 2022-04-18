ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Drastically Reduces Black Employee’s $137 Million Discrimination Lawsuit Against Tesla

BET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October, a federal jury awarded Owen Diaz nearly $136.9 million in damages for racist incidents he suffered in 2015 and 2016 while working at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Calif. A judge has now reduced...

www.bet.com

Matt Nash
1d ago

If he was worth a spit in the first place he'd simply get another job. Adding the race card to your resume isn't going to help him.

eagle01959
1d ago

this guy wasn't even an employee of Tesla, so Tesla should just appeal this ridiculous decision,this is probably 1of the reasons Tesla isn't building anymore factorys in California 😆

Byron Kasey
1d ago

The Judge Is DEAD WRONG. This Is Exactly How Laws Were Changed When It Came Down To Former Slaves Being Paid 40 Acres And A Mule. Judges Did The Exact Same Thing. WRONG WRONG WRONG.

Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

California governor reverses parole board decision to release Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time," Mr Newsom said in his parole review. It was the fifth time that a California governor has rejected her release. Her attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, disputed that view and said the decision will be appealed in court. He accused Mr Newsom of rejecting parole because he is worried about “his political future" and noted that Van...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
Reason.com

The Feds Will Return More Than $1 Million in Marijuana Money That California Cops Stole From Armored Cars

The federal government has agreed to return more than $1 million that California sheriff's deputies stole from an armored-car company that serves state-licensed marijuana businesses. The partial settlement of a lawsuit that the Institute for Justice filed on behalf of the Pennsylvania-based company, Empyreal Logistics, embodies a notable irony: The Justice Department is returning money earned by businesses that federal law still treats as criminal enterprises, thereby defeating San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus' attempt to evade California law, which does not allow forfeiture of the money that his deputies seized because it came from businesses that the state views as perfectly legitimate.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

