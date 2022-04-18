A good way to get to know your neighbors is through joining a community project. This project at the foot of the bike path at the end of Currier Street in Athens got together neighbors from all parts of the city. The aim was to create a gravel path surrounded by bricks that leads to a memorial bench and then to plant a few shrubs. The project took some engineering and muscle. But the best part was when the volunteers started to get to know each other. It’s fun to talk while you work. The topics ranged from local school shenanigans to a story about an uninvited visit from a raccoon. At the end of the day, there was a fine gravel path, good feelings, and wonderful memories. The materials for this project were purchased through a mini- grant from the City of Athens.