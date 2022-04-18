ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

This Paint Hack Will Make Painting Around Glass Hilariously Easy

By Anna Gragert
hunker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever had to paint around glass — such as on a window or door — then you know how frustrating it can be. Yes, you can line each individual pane with painter's tape, but that takes up a ton of time and energy. Fortunately,...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Three Show-Stopping Before and Afters That Wow with Color

A new coat of paint is one of the most stunning and, usually, longest-lasting ways to revamp a room. So to make sure your wonderful paint job stands the test of time, stains, and sun exposure — and to make sure that paint color you spent hours picking out looks picture-perfect on your walls — take a tip from the pros. Remember your primer!
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

This Family Handyman Approved Paint Brush Makes Cutting in Easy

To some, painting may seem like the easiest thing in the world. But painting well requires a lot more than just rolling some paint on a wall. You start by moving furniture and laying down drop cloths. Then you need to mask off trim, casings and millwork. Next, remove outlet and light switch covers, and fill and sand any holes or gouges with spackle. Then, delicately and accurately cut in with paint around your trim and in the corners.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

This All-Natural DIY Glass Cleaner Is Simple to Make and May Replace Your Favorite Store-Bought Option

I love a clean home, but I don’t like using a bunch of products since cleaning products are notoriously packed with chemicals. If you’re buying different cleaners for carpet, surfaces, the bathroom, toilet, glass, floors, wood, the oven, and more (as the cleaning product companies would have you do), then it can really add up. Plus, where are you supposed to store all of these bottles and brushes?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Painting#Painter#Handmakeshome
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Instagram
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before & After: A Hodgepodge Kitchen Becomes a Bright, Airy Minimalist Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The 1980s were a pretty polarizing decade when it comes to home renovations — think glass block partitions, dated tiles, and drop ceilings that make spaces seem smaller and cramped. That’s exactly what Dan and Sarah Mirth, the husband-and-wife team behind Artifox, a design studio in St. Louis, Missouri, were dealing with when they bought their Victorian-era home. Their brick, former two-family house had been turned into a single residence with all the trappings of infamous ‘80s architecture listed above — not to mention a hodgepodge of other fixes and building choices made over a century. The roughest spot of all? Probably the kitchen, which didn’t jibe with their vision for an airy, clean and simple, all-white cook space that would be super-functional, too.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

7 Things That Make Your Kitchen Feel Smaller than It Really Is, According to Interior Designers

Kitchens never seem big enough, do they? (Even the giant ones somehow manage to fill up quickly.) While some of this is a result of natural limitations, there’s also a lot that you may be doing — whether it’s a bad optical illusion or a silly use of space — to make your kitchen feel smaller than it is. Luckily, a few design tricks and a bit of organizing can really transform your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy