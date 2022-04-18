ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

More Blighted Properties in Binghamton to be Demolished

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral blighted properties in Binghamton will be torn down in another wave of demolitions. Mayor Jared Kraham made the announcement Monday morning in a press release saying,. "Residents deserve to live in safe, vibrant...

104.5 The Team

Schenectady Eyesore Expected to be Demolished

Erie Boulevard in Schenectady continues to see cosmetic improvements. The addition of Rivers Casino five years ago brought lots of new restaurants, retail, and apartments to the street. Not to mention a newly paved road, a traffic circle, and the elimination of some of the eyesores that have been along the street for more than a generation.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Macomb Daily

Blighted Eastpointe property given timeline for cleanup

An Eastpointe strip mall on Gratiot Avenue and Eight Mile Road that once housed a Kmart store is scheduled for a major cleanup in the coming weeks. The vacant property at 20880 Gratiot Avenue has been vandalized with graffiti and residents have logged several complaints with the city regarding trash on the property that is blowing into the adjacent neighborhood.
EASTPOINTE, MI
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UPDATE: Over 42,000 Customers without Power in Broome County

UPDATE: Endicott Municipal Electric says it expects to take 24 to 48 hours to restore service to all customers. Customers are asked to consult the NYSEG website for shelter information, dry ice distribution, and other safety precautions. In addition, the Endicott Water Department is asking customers to conserve water as water supply is limited due to the wells being offline.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Government
13WMAZ

Mayor Miller speaks on feasibility of mall project, trash, blight, staffing, pool season and more

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller responded to questions from the Center for Collaborative Journalism during the March 16, 2022 taping of Ask Mayor Miller. Liz Fabian, CCJ [00:00:00] Mayor Miller, thank you so much for meeting with us for this March edition of Ask Mayor Miller. First up about the Macon Mall. The county commissioners approved up to $44 million in taxable revenue bonds through the UDA for that Macon Mall project an amphitheater. But that’s a $4 million increase from the cap that was set in November. So with the global economic uncertainty with the pandemic and now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, does that give you pause in pursuing this project? And you can you explain why there’s that raise in the cap?
MACON, GA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Governor Hochul Visits Binghamton after Spring Snow Storm

At 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Governor Kathy Hochul held a storm briefing at the Broome County Emergency Operations Center on Lieutenant Vanwinkle Drive in Binghamton. During her speech, she addressed the Southern Tier community about the clean up and recovery from Monday night's spring snow storm. At one point, there...
BINGHAMTON, NY
#Demolitions#Property Values#Uban Construction#Blighted Properties#Gorick Construction#American Rescue Plan Act#The Side Lot Program
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Accepting Applications for Small Community Fund Grants

Broome County is accepting applications for its Small Community Fund grant program. This year, with the support of American Rescue Plan funding, $150,000 is available for community improvement projects. The Small Community Fund is available to municipalities, non-profits, and local economic development entities that are working on projects that complement...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The City of Binghamton is Targeting Pothole Issue as Weather Warms

As the colder months begin to fade into the rear view mirror, motorists can expect to see repair work on potholes on local roads and streets. Crews were working on repairing potholes on Frederick Street Wednesday morning. This is part of a city-wide effort to improve road conditions. Additional upgrades will be coming as the spring season progresses.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Red Cross Opens Overnight Shelters in Deposit and Binghamton

With so many people without electricity, they are left in the dark and the cold. The American Red Cross has opened two overnight shelters: one in Broome County and one in Delaware County. One is in Deposit at the Deposit Fire Department at 130 2nd Street. Another is in Binghamton,...
DEPOSIT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYSEG Crews Keep Working, Warming Shelters Open in Broome County

NYSEG crews continue working to repair the damage to the electrical system caused by the heavy, wet snow that moved through the region Monday night and Tuesday morning. Initial reports from the field indicate that damage is severe, with a large number of downed power lines and broken poles due to fallen trees.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

