Westrock’s “Welcome to the River”

By Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA NoHo Arts music review of Westrock’s “Welcome to the River” album. This is an album about the love of the American outdoors’ lifestyle. Mountains, deserts, rivers and everything in between. An homage to the beautiful landscape, the wildlife that populates it and the people that live for...

thesource.com

Monica Delivers A Powerful Performance At The CMT Music Awards

Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood captivates fans in daring sparkly jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood was back in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the second leg of her REFLECTION residency – and with it saw the return of her show-stopping stage outfits. The country music singer left fans in awe when she took to the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas in several jaw-dropping looks, but one, in particular, stood out, a daring semi-sheer black jumpsuit that showcased Carrie's incredibly sculpted figure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Kaitlin Butts’ ‘What Else Can She Do’ Upends Nashville Expectations and Peers Into the Darkness

Click here to read the full article. Kaitlin Butts’ newly released What Else Can She Do makes a strong case that she ought to be positioned somewhere between Miranda Lambert or Kacey Musgraves at country’s vanguard — an Oklahoma native with a big, malleable voice and the songwriting skills to match. The seven songs on What Else Can She Do feature fully realized stories both personal and universal, touching on addiction, loss, and infidelity, plus an electrifying cover of the Lead Belly standard “In the Pines” to close things out. There’s a lot to love, in other words, but the title...
B98.5

Carrie Underwood New Song ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Takes Fans to the Disco [Listen]

Surprise! Carrie Underwood has released the title track of her newly-announced album, Denim & Rhinestones. Written by Underwood and frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey, Josh Kear and David Garcia, the amorous song melds country lyricism with an effervescent, pop-disco production. The hitmaker opens by evoking sentimental memories of various things that naturally go better together — which also includes a shoutout to the iconic Dolly Parton.
Stereogum

Watch Maren Morris Perform “Circles Around This Town” On Fallon

Yesterday, Maren Morris released her new album Humble Quest. To celebrate, she stopped by The Tonight Show, where she performed “Circles Around This Town” in a kind of twilit woodland set. Morris also sat for an interview, during which she talked about having a child in the middle of the pandemic. The kid is the only feature on the album, saying “mama” on “Hummingbird,” a song Morris wrote when she found out she was pregnant. You can watch videos of both appearances below.
country1037fm.com

Video: How Great Thou Art by Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill

I save it to watch every Easter. And every year I share it with you because it is everything Easter is about. Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill performed “How Great Thou Art Together” as part of a program for “ACM’s Girls Night Out” a few years ago and well, something magical happened.
Paso Robles Daily News

Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

– Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Owen’s recently released his newest single “Up There Down Here,” the latest in a line of new songs by...
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday

Happy Easter, y’all. In the spirit of the holiday, I wanted to put together a quick list of the best, more recent country gospel songs for this Sunday in particular. Last year, I covered 15 of the greatest country gospel songs from throughout the decades and some of the genres most legendary artists, which you can check out here. It seems like country artists more than any other genre have so much crossover with the gospel/Christian contemporary genre. Maybe it’s […] The post Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC News

The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

The Black Opry, a group of Black country singers and fans from across the country, is working to make the country music scene more diverse and inclusive. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson met with members of the group in the country music capital of Nashville. April 20, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

